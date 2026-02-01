Jerry Jones Under Fire For Making Worst $90M Decision With Dak Prescott at Risk of Losing 11 Players

Jerry Jones once famously said he’s ‘all-in’ on a Super Bowl run. But after trading away the face of the defense, Micah Parsons, and immediately handing a $90+ million check to a player who spent last season on injured reserve, fans are questioning if America’s Team even has an identity. After 2025’s turmoil, Jerry Jones’ blunder on DaRon Bland’s contract is back in the spotlight.

Fans were still lamenting the shocking trade of Parsons when the Cowboys announced Bland’s new deal. A whopping $92 million, four-year contract with $50 million guaranteed and $36 million fully guaranteed at signing. With an annual compensation of $22.5 million, he became the sixth-highest-paid CB in the league’s history.

The most painful part of this deal is that it feels like a direct trade-off. To afford the $92 million for Bland, Jones traded away Parsons, a “once-in-a-decade” pass rusher, to the Packers. Because at the time, the billionaire owner argued that paying an edge rusher over $40 million annually was impossible.

Yet, the moment Parsons left, Jones immediately used that saved money to pay a cornerback $22.5 million per year, who has struggled to stay on the field.

It would have made sense if offered after Bland’s 2023 campaign. Two seasons ago, he set an NFL record with five pick-sixes and led the league with nine interceptions. It’s the year he earned First-Team All-Pro honors. But 2024 told a different story. He sustained a left foot fracture that sidelined him for all but seven games.

When he returned in Week 12, the magic was gone. According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks flourished before him, positing a 108.9 passer rating when targeting him, completing over 67% of their passes.

After signing the lucrative 2025 contract, he was again limited to merely 12 games, recording just one interception. Plus, he allowed a passer rating of over 112.2 (higher than a season prior) in half the games he started. It became quite apparent that the opposing quarterbacks aren’t afraid to throw in his direction. That’s not the reputation a team would want from its primary starting cornerback.

Dallas finished among the NFL’s worst defenses, with 30+ points conceded per game.

Another downside of this massive contract is the opportunity cost. Because that $92 million ($22.5 million annually) is on the books, the Cowboys are salary cap poor at the worst possible time. If we go by the projections, the cap limit for 2026 is expected to be between $295 and 305 million. And Jones’ team is already totally $330 million in cap room.

Because, of course, Bland isn’t the only player with a lucrative extension. In 2024, they broke all records by signing Dak Prescott to a $240,000 million extension. They also have $34 million in ties to WR CeeDee Lamb annually. It’s not a surprise they are $31 million over the cap. Now, they have 15 players entering the free agency and not enough room to accommodate them.

Can Jerry Jones save Dak Prescott’s support system?

According to the Cowboys’ official page, out of 22 players whose contracts are expiring, 15 are unrestricted free agents. No matter how promising Prescott is, he can’t win alone. He needs his support system, whose key part is George Pickens (headed for free agency).

Pickens finished his 2025 campaign with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. His market value is projected at $30 million, and Dallas, at best, has the option to use the franchise tag worth $28 million to keep him for another year.

Six of those 15 players are key to keeping the offense afloat when the defense collapses. Jones does have the option to shift the timing of payments for Prescott, Lamb, and Tyler Smith. Cumulatively, this will free up roughly $90 million to $111 million.

Then, the front office can sign long-term extensions, which can also aid in spreading out the cap hit over several years.

Managing this financial web isn’t the only crisis at hand; the Cowboys are also tasked with rebuilding the defense unit under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They have to retain Jadeveon Clowney (whose market value is rising every day) and bring him some outside reinforcements, such as Trey Hendrickson, if everything goes well.