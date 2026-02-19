Jerry Jones Urged to Ditch George Pickens for Tyreek Hill Amid Contract Tension With Cowboys WR

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

Essentials Inside The Story NFL legend identifies available superstar as leverage in tense receiver negotiations.

Hostile contract standoff with power agent threatens another franchise-altering trade exit.

Recent market shakeup offers Jerry Jones ultimate insurance for the 2026 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to solve the contract situation with George Pickens. But before negotiating, former wide receiver Michael Irvin has a suggestion for Jerry Jones. Tyreek Hill is back in the market after the Miami Dolphins released him. So, with a Super Bowl winner well within their grasp, Irvin urged the Cowboys owner to have a look at the wide receiver before making any decision on Pickens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trade George Pickens and sign Tyreek Hill,” said Michael Irvin on YouTube. “I had no real thoughts in that. Then I thought again about the representation situation for George Pickens. What happened with Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones? Tyreek Hill being out there does give Jerry some options. I don’t know his health situation, and I don’t know if he’s got any chance at playing or when he’s going to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickens came to Dallas from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2026 third-round and 2027 fifth-round pick. Besides Pickens, the Cowboys also received a 2027 sixth-round pick. He has been exceptional after wearing the blue star on his helmet. In 17 games, he recorded a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. He was one of the pillars of the Cowboys’ offense, establishing them as one of the best in the league.

Unfortunately, the wide receiver will enter free agency in mid-March, and speculation suggests he can demand up to $140 million. With the Cowboys already over their cap, spending such a massive amount is something Jones won’t prefer. And that is where Tyreek Hill enters. Although he missed the vast majority of the 2025 season due to a catastrophic knee injury, his records can make any franchise salivate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Hill has over 11,000 yards to his name, crossing the 1,000-yard mark six times in a decade. He accounted for 1,700+ consecutive yards since coming to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. In 2023, he was shy of a yard from breaking the 1,800-yard milestone. Hill’s resume includes a Super Bowl and five All-Pro selections. Despite being 32 when the new season starts, he is one of the fastest wide receivers in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Moreover, with him not being assigned to any franchise, the process of negotiation could be less complicated. Also, the Cowboys are looking to rebuild their defense, potentially going for edge rushers and safeties. Getting a star offensive player without much sweat can definitely boost their morale, with less impact on their pockets. While Tyreek Hill seems to be an interesting prospect for the Cowboys, Michael Irvin has also addressed the George Pickens situation, warning the wide receiver not to make a similar mistake to Micah Parsons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Irvin wants George Pickens to run the negotiations

Less than a month remains until free agency officially commences. With the Cowboys on the verge of losing out on one of the star performers, Michael Irvin has issued a warning to George Pickens, saying he should negotiate with Jones with no third party in between.

“That 35 million that they have, and they’ve signed for George, and now we see this fight between Jerry and David Mulughetta again, and Tyreek Hill is out there,” said Michael Irvin. “Jerry will take that and say, ‘That gives me some options.’ Just saying what a businessman will do. This is why, again, if I’m George, I’m running this, not anyone else. I’m running these negotiations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, a similar situation took place with Micah Parsons. With one year left on his rookie contract, Parsons wanted to renegotiate his contract. He and Jones reportedly spent hours discussing the matter in the latter’s office. Although Jones was hopeful that they had reached an agreement, Parsons wanted his agent, David Mulughetta, to handle the situation. Mulughetta denied all claims of agreement.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys Aug 22, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250822_Krj_aj6_00000013

Parsons blamed it on Jones and requested a trade, ultimately moving to the Green Bay Packers. With Parsons leaving, the Cowboys’ defense lost its stability and finished 30th in the league in total defense. Coincidentally, Mulughetta happens to be Pickens’ agent as well. So, making sure that a similar situation does not repeat, Irvin is urging Pickens to talk with Jones directly and not via his agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if things do go south, Jones has an option in Tyreek Hill. But the question is, what will Jones do? Will he be willing to spend that $140 million? Or will he try to bring in Hill despite not knowing when he will recover from his injury? Or does he have something else in mind? It will be interesting to see what step he takes once free agency hits.