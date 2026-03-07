Jerry Jones Urged to Focus on “Speed” in Defense as Cowboys Lose Out on Maxx Crosby

Essentials Inside The Story Christian Parker plans to implement a multiple defensive scheme

Jerry Jones first- and second-round pick offer for Crosby declined

Maxx Crosby now heads to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks

Jerry Jones put his best foot forward this offseason in a move to secure the former Raiders defensive end, only for the Ravens to come in with a better deal and exchange two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby. It was the first time in the Ravens’ franchise history that they traded a first-round pick for a veteran. Now, with the Cowboys losing out on one of the best defensive ends, an insider is urging the front office to focus on speed and fix all that went wrong.

“There’s so many needs… defensive end, because, of course, what Christian Parker wants to do, you need a little bit more faster speed rusher guy who can be outside linebacker,” Nicole Hutchison said during the recent The Blitz podcast. “You need some more linebackers, you need a safety, you need a cornerback. I mean, the list goes on about what this team needs.”

Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, and he quickly explained the identity he wants to build.

“Definitely stopping the run and affecting the quarterback are the two most important things you can do,” Parker said.

“You affect the quarterback by stopping the run… When you have teams in 3rd-and-2s and 3rd-and-3s, usually those aren’t the defenses that are as successful. But if you can win first down and you’re strong on fundamentals, we’re getting off blocks, we’re tackling, we’re attacking the football, we’re situationally aware; those are the ones that are successful.”

However, Parker’s plan will only work if the roster improves. Let’s start with the safety position. Tyler Guyton was on injured reserve late in 2025, and some reports suggest All-Pro guard Tyler Smith could eventually shift to left tackle. Guyton showed improvement but still struggled to stay healthy.

Furthermore, Terence Steele has been a disappointment since signing his 2023 extension, and because none of his remaining salary is guaranteed, the Cowboys could save over $8 million with a pre-June release or $14 million after June. As a result, the line could easily feature a new starter by 2026.

Then there is the safety position. Donovan Wilson’s contract expired after last season, and his return appears unlikely. Veteran Malik Hooker enters the final year of his deal with a manageable $9 million cap hit, making him the most stable option in the room. Right now, only Hooker, Markquese Bell, and Alijah Clark are under contract.

Imago Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones watches his tram prior to the Cincinnati Bengals game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ARL2024120921 IANxHALPERIN

Fortunately, the 2026 draft offers Caleb Downs, A.J. Haulcy, Kamari Ramsey, and Dillon Thieneman, all projected within the top 75 selections. So, Jerry Jones could select one of them to play in Parker’s system.

However, the edge rush situation may be the biggest concern for Jones right now. After trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay, Jerry Jones insisted the move would strengthen the defense both now and in the future. Instead, the pass rush has been quiet all season.

Donovan Ezeiraku showed flashes, while veterans James Houston and Jadeveon Clowney contributed in spots, but none became a consistent force. And now, missing out on Maxx Crosby is only making the Cowboys search harder.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys lose out on Maxx Crosby

The Cowboys came very close to landing star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, but the deal slipped away late Friday night. While the Cowboys stayed in the race for most of the talks, another contender eventually stepped in with a stronger offer.

“The Cowboys were willing to offer a first- and second-round pick to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, but, logically and understandably, Las Vegas opted for the two first-round picks from the Ravens,” NFL insider Adam Schefter later revealed.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

Jerry Jones clearly viewed Crosby as more than just another pass rusher. For the Cowboys owner, Crosby represented the type of defensive centerpiece the team lost after Micah Parsons’ exit. His career production explains that thinking.

Across his time in the league, Crosby has recorded 278 solo tackles, 161 assists, 69.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception, while never finishing a full season with fewer than seven sacks.

Crosby also continued to produce strong numbers in 2025. In 15 games, he recorded 45 solo tackles, 28 assists, 10 sacks, and an interception. Those performances clearly left an impression on Jones.

“That Crosby is a mess,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last year. “You wanna see a defensive end that can flat rush the passer, but at the same time play that run, you don’t wanna go on his side of the field. So, there’s your outside guy that makes a difference.”

However, that dream scenario will not happen now. With Crosby heading to Baltimore, the Cowboys must quickly turn their attention elsewhere.