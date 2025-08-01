Jerry Jones Urged to Make Bold $4M Move After Cowboys’ Position Battle Update

For all the weapons Dallas has stacked in the passing game, the backfield? A far cry. Ever since Zeke started slowing down and eventually moved on, the Cowboys haven’t really found that identity. Giving Tony Pollard the lead role? A let down. And behind him, it has been an open door of revolving backups who haven’t really shown up. But all this could change.

There’s a name swirling around who could fix the Cowboys’ most vulnerable position. Not a flashy name. Not a fantasy football darling. But someone who’s quietly making waves. And with a projected price tag around $4 million, it’s the kind of under-the-radar move that could give Jerry Jones exactly what he needs.

NFL analyst Marcus Whitman took to X to present a glowing recommendation for Jones on just who he needs to fix the RB room. “The Cowboys should trade whatever it takes for Kimani Vidal and he’d be Top 10 in the league in rushing this season,” he said. His name probably never popped up in your mind when you thought of possible RB options for Dallas. But when you really think about it, it makes perfect sense.

Kimani Vidal didn’t get a huge spotlight during his rookie year with the Chargers in 2024. Just 43 carries for 155 yards, plus five catches and a touchdown through the air in 10 games. But down the stretch? He started to flash. In his final five appearances, he racked up 91 yards on the ground at a solid 4.3 yards per carry. There’s potential here. Big potential.

And if you go back to his college days at Troy, the resume jumps off the page: over 1,600 rushing yards in 2023, second in the country in yards after contact, and a ridiculous 94 missed tackles forced.

At 5’8″, 213 pounds, Kimani Vidal’s build is a straight-up menace. Think bowling ball with vision. In Brian Schottenheimer’s hybrid scheme, where versatility is everything, Vidal feels tailor-made for those gritty third-and-shorts or red zone hammer runs.

It makes all the more sense when you look at Cowboys‘ backfield heading into 2025. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders top the depth chart, but neither has shown they can be that reliable, explosive every-down guy. Then you’ve got rookies like Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Interesting prospects, sure, but more long-term bets than immediate answers, with reports that Blue might not even make the 53-man roster. That’s what makes Kimani Vidal such a compelling option. He’s sitting right in that sweet spot: experienced enough to contribute now, but young and hungry enough to still have room to grow.

And if they land him for a fourth-rounder? Pretty good deal. You’re talking about a $4 million investment once you factor in his cap hit and potential return. That’s a steal. If he even flashes the burst he showed late last season, it’s a move that could pay off big. And Dak? He’d be a big fan. Almost as big a fan as he is of Jonathan Mingo.

The receiver battle is heating up behind the scenes

Wideout Jonathan Mingo, who was the subject of trade rumors last season, is starting to turn heads for all the right reasons. He’s putting together a strong camp and making a legit case to carve out a real role in Dallas’ passing attack. He’s showing chemistry with Dak, stacking good days, and reminding folks why he was such a high-upside prospect coming out of Ole Miss.

Mingo came to Dallas mid-season last year in what felt like a low-stakes move. And it made sense. fourth-rounder for a guy who hadn’t really lived up to the hype in Carolina. Just five catches for 46 yards after the trade didn’t exactly move the needle, and with only 60 receptions over two full seasons, it was fair to wonder if he’d ever break through.

But something has changed this offseason. He’s been stacking up big plays throughout training. Enough that he might already be jumping Jalen Tolbert on the depth chart. Suddenly, the WR3 spot behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens isn’t as locked up as we thought.

And his attitude? Almost as good as the ability he’s putting on display at training camp. “I’ll do whatever they need me to do… I feel like my full potential going to show this year… when my number is called, I’m going to make my play,” he said. The coaches sure love that.

What makes this receiver room so intriguing is how clearly the Cowboys are leaning into upside over resume. Bringing in Mingo, then grabbing guys like Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah on draft day, it’s smart. Especially at positions where burst and playmaking matter more than polish, Dallas seems willing to bet on traits over titles. And signing Kimani Vidal would just echo this strategy. Smart moves, low cost. Huge upside.