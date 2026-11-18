Soon after the Dallas Cowboys fell 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator Christian Parker was removed from calling defensive plays, as confirmed by NFL insider Ari Meirov on X, with Jerry Jones wasting no time in making that decision. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will now call defensive plays, while Parker remains on Dallas’ coaching staff, according to Todd Archer and Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN.

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Just 24 hours after Jerry Jones’ comments on the radio, play-calling responsibilities were reassigned on the Cowboys’ defensive coaching staff. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on November 17, Jones confirmed that changes to Parker’s role were being discussed.

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“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about that here. But we are talking about those things,” he said.

Jones also confirmed that he was heavily involved in bringing Parker into the team. However, he also stated that he never believed appointing Parker would be a set-and-forget decision.

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“I was very involved [in the hiring process], and let me be real clear about that, and was real impressed to have him come on the team,” Jones said.

“But never, ever did I think that there wouldn’t be adjustments. Things evolve, things change. He’s a young coach, first-time coordinator. You know without a doubt that there are going to be some things that are called learning on the job that goes with it. But no, not at all did I ever think that you just pick an individual and then from that point forward it just runs. That’s not the way this stuff goes.”

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In Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium, the 49ers put together 584 total yards in 62 plays, a new record for the most yards conceded by the Cowboys at home. Brock Purdy threw for 389 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, with no interceptions. Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown from 74 yards out, and Deebo Samuel scored a TD from 70 yards.

Despite Dak Prescott throwing 5 touchdowns, Dallas’ record is now 4-6. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game:

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“I thought the second half was unacceptable. Tackling was atrocious. We’re going to do a deep dive and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league.”

Dallas’ overall defense ranks last in the league, having conceded 393.8 yards per game across 10 games, with their run defense ranking last (154.1 yards per game) and scoring defense 30th (28.2 points per game). They have conceded 20+ points in 26 of Schottenheimer’s 27 games.

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Dak Prescott said: “Things gotta get better. Simple as that.”

Pettine has prior coaching ties to both Parker and Schottenheimer. In 2019, Pettine was defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, and gave Parker his first NFL coaching role. Both Pettine and Schottenheimer worked together as part of the coaching staff at the New York Jets from 2009 to 2011.

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Pettine has previously called plays for the Jets, Bills and Packers, and was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015. Jones commented on Tuesday that he wished Parker had had more experience.

He said: “Boy, you wish Parker had more of that game experience, [and] years of experience making the calls.”

Keeping Parker on the staff leaves him in place as Dallas’ 4th defensive coordinator in 4 years after Dan Quinn, Mike Zimmer, and Matt Eberflus. Despite acquiring players via trade, including Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Joey Porter Jr., Dallas’ defense has dropped to 32nd in total yards allowed.

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Pettine will make his play-calling debut as Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (November 22) with 7 games left to play in the 2026 regular season.