Joe Milton Reveals Dak Prescott’s True Character as Jerry Jones Faces Backlash Over Public Disrespect

“I have the proof in my actions, in the hours I put in and my preparation habits,” Dak Prescott said, candidly voicing his commitment heading into the 2025 season. Two years ago, he led the entire NFL in touchdown passes (36) and helped the Dallas Cowboys win 12 games for the third year in a row. No wonder he’s one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. However, the 2024 season didn’t turn out the way he had hoped. And just recently, he even got ridiculed for it. Well, amid the noise and his constant grind, he may find comfort in his teammates’ warm words.

In April, the Cowboys acquired Joe Milton. During this time, Prescott was dealing with injuries. After nine games, he suffered from partial avulsion. This happens when the hamstring tendon partially gets torn off the bone. Stepping into this year, the 31-year-old doesn’t have much time to rest. With a chip on his shoulder, he has a lot to prove in the 2025 season. And he is back in his usual regimen and disciplined lifestyle. That is what even caught the attention of his new teammate. Milton had earlier watched Prescott’s game thanks to his mother, who is a Cowboys fan.

In a recent interview with CBS Texas, Milton admitted he never personally met Prescott before joining the Cowboys. But after witnessing his work ethic and approach to the game, he was immediately impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I didn’t know what type of person he was. I met him one time like ever before this, and it was just kind of like a quick little 5-second meet and greet, and that was pretty much it. He’s a great person. A great leader,” he recalled. Milton further added, “I didn’t expect to come here and get taught the way that I’m being taught. The way that they connect with me. Just the way that they approach the day, about my situation, and just the way that Dak just handles everything. He’s always on time. He’s always the first one in the building, always the last one to leave. And that says a lot about him.“

AD

via Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 speaks with reporters during the team s training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725055

Milton isn’t the only one. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has consistently praised the 3x Pro Bowler’s skills and dedication to the game. Speaking of Prescott’s willingness to learn, McCarthy said, “Frankly, if he does anything wrong, he probably does a little bit too much away from here because he’s always working on his game.”

Prescott was also named the NFL MVP runner-up. Prescott remains the starter for now, but the Cowboys are eager to see how Milton performs when the pressure’s on. They brought him back in April, and now it’s time to see what he can do.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Jones gets backlash for his comment on Dak Prescott

Prescott’s record-breaking contract extension is well known. He had inked a four-year, $240 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, locking him in through the 2028 season. While speaking about All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the challenges of managing multiple high-profile contracts during camp.

While discussing the risks in such long-term deals, including potential injuries, Jones appeared to take a shot at Prescott, about the quarterback’s injury history. “Just because we sign him [Micah Parsons] doesn’t mean we’re gonna have him. He was hurt 6 games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out 2/3 of the year – Dak Prescott,” Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His remarks sparked an immediate reaction. Fans quickly voiced their displeasure online, criticizing the timing and tone of Jones’ comments given Prescott’s new deal and his importance to the team’s success. “Nobody wants to win more than me. I have the proof in what I do, in my hours and my habits of preparation. I understand it’s a team game, but, at the end of the day, the quarterback is paid to fill in those gaps, and when you’re not playing well, to understand that and to bring the team back,” Perscott said as per ProFootballTalk.

These internal tensions continue to rock as the Cowboys look to build momentum ahead of the 2025 season.