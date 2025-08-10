Joe Milton’s Bad Habit Led to Cowboys’ Downfall as Jerry Jones Confirms Stance on Dak Prescott’s Backup

Let’s jog back to January this year. The Patriots were already out when they started Joe Milton in the season-ender against the Bills. He finished with decent numbers, 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and 1 touchdown. He even rushed 10 times for 16 yards and 1 touchdown. So, the Cowboys wanted to tap into his potential this year. But if you watched the preseason opener against the LA Rams on August 9, you saw him waste those chances, which would have solidified his place in the backup spot behind Dak Prescott. And then came the kind of mistake that can swing games.

ESPN’s Todd Archer mentioned bluntly, “To open the second half, he was intercepted after he forced a deep ball into double coverage to Ryan Flournoy.” That’s the overtrust in his arm talent that Dallas’ coaching staff has been warning him about. This habit led to their loss against the Rams. When the directive is simple, “make the easy play,” ignoring it in favor of a hero shot is exactly how you lose momentum.

The start was a warning sign in itself. As Archer continued, “He was off target on his first three throws of the game and his first completion lost 1 yard.” That isn’t just bad luck. In a role where the Cowboys are counting on him to be a steady Dak Prescott backup, Milton gave them turbulence instead of stability.

It’s hard to avoid the uncomfortable truth: Saturday’s loss had Joe Milton’s fingerprints all over it. And the most damning part? He’s no rookie anymore. As Archer put it, “After games like Saturday’s, it must be pointed out that quarterback Joe Milton III is in his second year.” That line carries weight because “growing pains” in the first year are understandable. In year 2, they’re costly.

Milton’s final line, 17 of 29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, looks serviceable on paper. But his early misfires, the drive-killing short completions, and the momentum-swing interception all added up. Even before an elbow injury forced him out, the damage was done.

As Archer concluded, “Habits can take time to break.” Unfortunately for the Cowboys, those habits, trusting the big arm over the smart read, are the very thing dragging Milton, and by extension the team, down.

Jerry is still banking on Joe Milton

For all the contract extensions Jerry Jones delays, he has a flip side. Deep love for football. You have to give him that. So, when he saw that Dak Prescott was out with a hamstring injury, he wanted to make sure that they had a talented QB2 in the building. That’s why his face lit up when asked about Joe Milton III. He talked like a man who just found his next Cowboys steal.

While talking to Kristi Scales of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas before the preseason opener began, he a guy who just landed a five-star recruit without using a scholarship. The Cowboys owner said, “I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England. I’m just excited that we had a chance to get him. And he hasn’t disappointed. He’s actually, we’re just more and more encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

A year after burning a fourth-round pick on Trey Lance, a one-and-done backup who never even got to smell the huddle on Sundays. Jones resumed searching and found Joe Milton. The Patriots happily agreed to send the QB over with a 7th-round pick for a 5th-round pick this year. They had already decided that he wasn’t cut out to be Drake Maye’s clipboard holder.

Milton’s preseason opener against the Rams was more workmanlike than legendary, 17-of-29, 143 yards, a touchdown, a pick, and 22 yards on the ground. QB rating, 68.6. Not exactly Aikman numbers, but Jerry Jones still believes in him. That’s all that matters.

Out here in Texas, folks know the next man up isn’t just a cliche. It can be the difference between booking January flights and booking tee times. Sure, there’s an elbow bruise from Saturday, but the team’s brushing it off like a training camp bump.

Some fans will roll their eyes; they’ve seen backup hype before. But Jones has that lightning-in-a-bottle look again. Around here, that kind of belief spreads fast. In Dallas, hope’s always one deep ball away.