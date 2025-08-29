brand-logo
Kenny Clark Breaks Silence After Packers Traded Him to Cowboys For Micah Parsons

ByAryan Suraj Chadha

Aug 29, 2025

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Kenny Clark has broken his silence after being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons and future draft capital. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted an Instagram story showing himself smiling aboard a private plane, wearing a white Cowboys hat with “COWBOYS – DALLAS, TX” stitched across the front.

Behind him, a flight map screen was visible, while his caption simply read: “The STAR ⭐” — a clear nod to both Dallas’ iconic logo and the team’s state-of-the-art practice facility in Frisco. After nine seasons anchoring Green Bay’s defensive line, Clark now heads to a Cowboys team desperate for stability up front following Mazi Smith’s struggles. His arrival provides Dallas with a proven force in the trenches, even as the franchise absorbs the shocking loss of Parsons, one of the league’s most dominant defenders. Clark’s post signals excitement for his next chapter in Texas.

By bringing in Clark, the Cowboys stabilize a shaky interior and set up a pairing with Osa Odighizuwa that should anchor the line this season.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

