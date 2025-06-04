Cowboys LB’s Clear Message for Locker Room as Brian Schottenheimer to Find Replacement for Injured Rusher

“It’s going really good, I think it really couldn’t be any better. If it was better, I’d probably be out there playing right now. Where I’m at in my rehab, in my process, it’s where I’m supposed to be plus some,” Dallas Cowboys LB stated previously. Amid his recovery from a serious ACL injury, standout NFL linebacker remains optimistic about the upcoming season. But the real question is: Will he return in 2025? Coach Brian Schottenheimer will be looking forward to that.

Yes, it’s none other than DeMarvion Overshown—still hopeful, yet facing a tough road ahead. The reality is that he tore three major ligaments in his knee—his ACL, PCL, and MCL—in Week 14 against the Bengals, casting serious doubt on a 2025 return. Considering that Overshown had already torn his ACL before his 2023 rookie season, this latest setback makes his recovery even more challenging. Since his injury last season, the Cowboys have struggled with a critical shortage at the linebacker position. Despite the obstacles, Overshown maintains a strong belief in his team’s future.

Taking to his official X handle, Overshown delivered a powerful message to the Cowboys’ locker room, which continues to search for stability at linebacker in his absence: “You gotta want greatness and glorious moments not only for yourself but for your brother/teammate as well. That’s when you got a TEAM,” he wrote in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeMarvion Overshown is fully committed to returning to the Dallas Cowboys as soon as possible. Even if he isn’t completely ready to play in 2025, he still has unwavering faith in his team. This attitude highlights the trust he places in his teammates during times of adversity.

The first-team All-Big 12 honoree linebacker is no stranger to the recovery process. He understands well that returning to full health takes time, and as a result, he isn’t rushing his comeback for the 2025 season.

As per the Dallas Cowboys’ official website, he reflected on his rehab journey: “I know it’s a process. It’s something we’re not rushing just because I look good,” he stated. Additionally, the Defensive MVP linebacker emphasized the importance of patience. He added, “I’m going to come back when I’m 100%, when I’m ready, when I know I can touch the field and not have to look down and worry about my knee.” The Cowboys will be hoping for the same.

Overshown underwent surgery in December, and his return for the 2025 season remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is working to strengthen their linebacker depth.

Brian Schottenheimer is looking for DeMarvion Overshown’s replacement

Since Overshown, 24, suffered his injury last season, Brian Schottenheimer has been focused on finding a suitable replacement at linebacker for the 2025 season. With Overshown’s recovery as challenging as his potential return to pre-injury form, the Cowboys are actively searching for a reliable option amid uncertainty surrounding his availability.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following DeMarvion Overshown’s injury, Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray have emerged as the Cowboys’ primary linebacker options. However, neither has proven himself as a consistently effective NFL starter. Hence, sparking speculation about a potential move in free agency.

Naturally, this led to rumors that the Cowboys could target veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley as a possible replacement. NFL Trade Rumors’ Logan Ulrich recently mentioned Mosley, who the Jets released earlier this offseason, as a potential fit for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ulrich highlighted Mosley—a former first-round pick—as a strong candidate due to his proven production and experience. One of the most accomplished linebackers in the league, Mosley earned four Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Ravens. Despite dealing with injuries in 2024, the second-team All-Pro linebacker recorded three seasons with 152 or more tackles. Indeed, he posted an impressive 90.6 coverage grade over 600 snaps in 2023.

The Cowboys can afford to add a veteran like C.J. Mosley without financial concerns. They currently have $26.9 million in effective cap space. Signing Mosley would offer a steady, short-term solution while Overshown continues rehabbing from his three-ligament injury. In the meantime, Dallas must address the linebacker position—whether or not they land Mosley—to remain competitive in 2025.