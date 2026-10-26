Cowboys Legend Assigns “Blame” to Dak Prescott for Team’s Struggles Ahead of MNF Clash vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys build one of the NFL’s most productive offenses in the first four weeks. But two straight losses have raised concerns. While much of the blame for these defeats has been placed on the defense, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes even the offense has lost its winning groove, and quarterback Dak Prescott must shoulder the blame for it.

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Dallas heads into Monday night’s NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-4. The offense has lost its early-season form. The Cowboys averaged 30.5 points over their first four games (the second highest in the league), but scored just 29 combined in losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

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On Monday, Irvin acknowledged that Dallas’ offensive line has struggled to find its rhythm, particularly as the team works to reintegrate guard Tyler Smith. However, he made it clear that Prescott shares a major portion of the responsibility for the offense’s struggles.

“Dak certainly gets a big piece of the blame because what has happened here lately with the Dallas Cowboys and their offense as they’re trying to work Tyler Smith back in; you see defenses now stacking that line of scrimmage, and that offensive line is just not put together well and on the same page right now. And guys are coming free,” Irvin said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, as the fans booed him on live coverage.

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Prescott has completed 58 of 96 passes for 574 yards over the last two games. He has thrown four interceptions and two touchdowns in that span. Not every interception is Prescott’s fault. Still, the offense has lost the consistency it showed early in the season.

Irvin believes Prescott has been caught out by defensive disguises and has not consistently made the right reads against pressure. The former Cowboys receiver cited Prescott’s interception against Green Bay. He believes it was a mistake the veteran quarterback should have recognized.

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Irvin explained that Prescott needed to read a defender dropping into coverage on the backside of the play. He recalled a similar throw Prescott made to CeeDee Lamb against the Houston Texans. That pass led to a game-tying touchdown. This time, however, the defense changed its look and baited the quarterback into a mistake.

“Dak’s been in the league way too long to have those situations happening to him,” Irvin said. “He has to get this team back to what they were doing weeks one to four when they were putting up 30 points a game.”

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Dallas now faces a tough test in Philadelphia (who are also at 2-4). A loss would drop the losing team to 2-5. Prescott has also stressed the urgency, telling reporters the team cannot keep counting on the games it has left.

“I would say determined, and I would hope urgent,” Prescott said of the team’s mindset, per Dallas Cowboys’ staff writer Tommy Yarish. “We can only say ‘we’ve got a lot of games in front of us’ for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve got to go win. Gotta go win. You’ve gotta go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team, you’ve got to win as many games as you can. When you drop two games, and particularly games that we didn’t expect to drop, it makes it that much harder. So urgent, urgent to get it done now.”

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The franchise has already dropped two games it expected to win, making the path to a winning season and playoff contention tougher.

For Irvin, the offensive line must improve, but Prescott remains central to the turnaround. Against the Eagles, Dallas needs its quarterback to show that the recent struggles are a temporary setback rather than a new pattern.