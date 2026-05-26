Cowboys Legend Becomes the Architect Behind ESPN’s Monday Night Football ‘Playbook’ Feature

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL broadcasters are pushing for more data-centric storytelling.

The MNF Playbook officially debuted on December 22, 2025.

Explore the other NFL players increasingly shaping football’s AI future.

The goal for production teams across NFL live broadcasts in recent years has been to bring data-centric storytelling to fans on a larger scale. In pursuit of that, NFL Next Gen Stats was launched a decade ago, and since then, deeper insights into on-field action have enhanced the viewing experience for avid fans. After that came the Monday Night Football Playbook with Next Gen Stats altcast. And now, the streak of success that began on the NFL field is continuing for Stan Lee in his AI business venture.

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“Adrenaline is an AI company that predicts outcomes in games,” Lee explained while discussing TruPlay AI, the predictive analytics engine powering the new ESPN presentation. “We’ve built an artificial intelligence called TruPlay AI that integrates Next Gen Stats with our historical database to make dynamic, play-by-play predictions.”

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Lee then went into detail explaining the philosophy and the working mechanics behind this system.

“As a linebacker, all I did was try to anticipate what type of plays were coming my way from the offense. The only way to know that is to understand how teams use their personnel groupings, how teams use their formations, and how they use their best players,” the 39-year-old added.

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“So in real time, we use the Next Gen Stats, send data to tap into the formation, we identify that formation, understand the historical usage, and then we make predictions on run-pass, on targeted receiver, and on blitz probability. Really, everything that players and coaches used to game plan is what’s in our AI. We say we want our AI to be like Peyton Manning’s brain. So all the data points that players use in real time, we’re putting that into our AI.”

The result of this is the alternate broadcast on Monday Night Football, as Lee described the project as an attempt to “bring the meeting room back to the living room.” The broadcast will be using AI-driven probabilities and advanced analytics as teaching tools for viewers. The alternate feed will feature analysts like Dan Orlovsky, Luke Kuechly, and Field Yates. These analysts will use the same data provided by TruPlay AI as a teaching tool for the audience.

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ESPN’s latest alternate telecast also reflects the growing shift toward more alternate ways to watch the NFL. While productions like the ManningCast are aimed at more conversational entertainment, MNF Playbook is targeting fans who want tactical explanations and data-driven analysis of the game.

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The broadcast uses an all-22 style camera angle to better display offensive and defensive alignments. This allows viewers to visually connect formations and personnel decisions with the probabilities generated by TruPlay AI.

The MNF Playbook officially debuted on December 22 last year in a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, and it received rave reviews. Many noted how refreshing and informative the experience was, with one fan noting on X:

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“This ESPN MNF Playbook may be the best broadcast in the game already. Elite insights and well-explained nuances by Dan Orlovsky and Luke Kuechly. Good in-depth ball conversation and analytics. Big, big fan.”

That was just one among the many positive comments that flooded social media.

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And judging by that success, ESPN will be looking to plant its flag and expand MNF Playbook to an entire season of average. Sean Lee can pat himself on the back, as he’s gone from an All-Pro linebacker to a business maverick seamlessly.

Interestingly, Lee is far from the only player who’s embraced an AI business career post-playing days.

Former NFL players are increasingly shaping football’s AI future

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver and broadcaster Cris Collinsworth has spent years building Pro Football Focus, and now it has become one of the NFL’s most influential data companies.

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“We break down every player on every play on every game,” Collinsworth said about PFF.

You can find PFF’s stats and metrics pretty much anywhere you look in the NFL landscape today. PFF has partnered with Amazon Web Services and has embraced AI throughout its data workflows.

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Former 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis has also dipped his toes into the AI industry post-retirement. Davis is heavily involved in Smart Picks, which is an AI-powered sports prediction platform. It uses machine learning algorithms to predict the outcomes of games.

“We expect to be the largest and most advanced sports prediction platform online, consistently staying ahead of the bookmaker’s odds with our evolving daily AI development team and marketing edge,” Davis said of his venture.

Football audiences are more data-literate than ever before. And broadcasts like MNF Playbook are specifically designed to cater to them. Sean Lee has successfully tapped into a market that was craving this kind of product.

Audiences may never be able to dissect a defense the way Peyton Manning could, but Stan Lee and his technology can help viewers feel a little closer to seeing the game through Peyton’s eyes from their living rooms. And that will keep them coming back for more next season.