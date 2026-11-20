When ESPN gave Joe Buck a new extension while Troy Aikman remained without a deal, the tension between the longtime partners probably became hard to contain. After all, their off-air argument before the Bills-Rams game had already exposed the contract situation. Now, a fellow Cowboys legend has claimed ESPN considered moving on from Aikman altogether, a statement that complicates a feud already playing out in public.

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“I heard long before this, and I won’t say who told me this, that [ESPN] was thinking of getting rid of Troy,” Michael Irvin told CNBC’s Alex Sherman this week. “I shrugged it off like, ‘Shut up. Get out of here.’ He’s the best. He’s the best — I don’t care what anybody says.”

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Irvin, who caught passes from Aikman for 11 seasons in Dallas and won three Super Bowls with him, was quick to say that his opinion isn’t just friendship talking.

“And it’s not because he is my quarterback. He is my quarterback. He is my great friend — one of my best friends — but he’s literally the best at what he does right now. Bar none.”

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To see why the comment landed the way it did, you have to go back to September. The Athletic reported that Joe Buck signed a six-year extension with ESPN, reportedly worth $108 million. Aikman’s deal runs out after this season, and no new one is in place.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, there was some unease between them through the first five weeks of the season. It reportedly boiled over before the Bills and Rams game on October 12.

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While the two were off the air at SoFi Stadium, Buck apparently started things by asking Aikman whether he was really going to ignore him. Later in the conversation, he told Aikman, “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro addressed the situation on Tuesday. He praised both men, but he made it clear the headlines have been wearing on him. When Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal asked if the timing has been frustrating with the Super Bowl approaching, Pitaro gave an honest answer.

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“Yes, yes. Disappointing. Don’t like the timing, obviously, either,” he replied.

The tension didn’t fade after that. On Thursday, Aikman appeared on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas with host George Dunham, who was on his own because his regular partner, Craig Miller, was out sick. Aikman took what sounded like a light jab at Buck.

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“Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth,” he said. “I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

Irvin, for his part, sounded more saddened than anything else.

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“Him and Joe Buck are the best,” he said. “I love Joe Buck. I know their relationship. I’ve been with these guys, sat with these guys, ate with these guys, and I know that they’re so close. I’m so sad that it has come to this.”

He kept going, pointing out how long they have worked together.

“I’m sad that it’s come to this after 25 years. And I know how much loyalty and all that matters to Troy, so I’m sad that he’s going through what he’s going through. But he’s simply the best.”

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Those 25 years are a real milestone. The two first shared a booth at FOX in 2002, which makes this their 25th season together.

Buck has stayed away from radio and podcast interviews since word of the argument got out. The pair is still scheduled to call the Super Bowl on Feb. 14. For now, it’s hard to say where this ends, and with Aikman’s contract still unsettled, the story is far from over.