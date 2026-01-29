Cowboys Legend Darren Woodson Breaks Silence on 18-Year HOF Snub, Sends Public Message to Dallas Fans

Darren Woodson is one of the best players in Dallas Cowboys history. He was one of the leaders of a defense that won two Super Bowls in the 1990s, logging 23 interceptions, 95 pass breakups and 864 tackles in his 18-year career. Despite the success he’s had on the field, Woodson has yet to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame after 18 years of being on the ballot, and he feels he should be in Canton one day.

“I think I played at the highest levels, and I was a leader of a team, a defense, that was special in winning those championships,” Woodson told Fox4. “So yes, absolutely. I probably had a better Hall of Fame career outside of football than I had playing those 12 years in the NFL. I’m grateful whether it happens this year or not.”

Woodson played 12 years for the Cowboys from 1992 to 2003. In his second year, Woodson finished second on the team with 102 total tackles, nine pass breakups and three fumble recoveries, and in the Super Bowl, he finished second on the team again with five tackles.

Despite Woodson’s success as a sophomore in the league, he wouldn’t receive Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors until his third season. He rattled off five straight Pro Bowl from 1994 to 1998 and three straight First-Team All-Pros from 1994 to 1996. Of course, in the midst of that run was the 1996 season, when the Cowboys claimed their fifth, and final, Super Bowl title. Woodson hauled in five interceptions during the regular season, and capped the year off by leading the Cowboys with 10 tackles in the big game.

Woodson was an All-Star on the football field, and deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later, but we’ve seen others with better resumes than him miss out as recently as this year.

Bill Belichick’s Snub & Why Woodson Might Not Make It

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, and even he couldn’t get into the Hall of Fame in 2026. Belichick has won the most Super Bowls (6), has the most playoff wins (31), is second all-time in total wins (333) and Conference Championships (9), and is third all-time in regular season wins (302). What more does a man need to do to get into the Hall of Fame?

There’s some speculation that Bill Polian played a roll in keeping Belichick out, by suggesting that he should serve a one-year ban because of his part in Spygate and Deflategate. Nobody can confirm whether or not that’s true, and Polian denied it, but you have to imagine it played a factor in keeping one of the best coaches of all-time out of the Hall of Fame. If someone like Belichick didn’t get in this year, it’s going to be hard for Woodson to get in after 18 years.

Another reason it’s going to be tough for Woodson is that the 2026 class is loaded, too. This year’s list of finalists includes Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten and Willie Anderson. A maximum of five of those players can be inducted this year, and I have a hard time seeing Woodson cracking that list.

Woodson deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, but it doesn’t look like he’ll get in this year. His 18-year drought will likely continue into 2027, so I hope what he said about being grateful whether it happens or not is true.