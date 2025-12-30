Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Makes Request to All 32 NFL Teams as Son Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Texas A&M running back EJ Smith IV, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith’s son, shared on social media that he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Along with the announcement came a message from his father, the Hall of Famer who knows better than most what this step really means, and who offered a quiet but heartfelt note to the league watching closely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“These are exciting times for our son. I pray he has an opportunity to live out his dream,” he wrote under EJ’s Instagram post.

“I feel blessed to have grown alongside this game and thankful for every opportunity it has given me. I’m excited to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and continue my football journey at the next level,” EJ Smith’s post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJ Smith (@therealejsmith) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is a developing story…