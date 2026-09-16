Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith to Be Inducted Into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

Before Emmitt Smith became the legend he is down south in Dallas, Texas, the iconic running back was a star in Florida. As a Florida Gator, Smith was part of former head coach Galen Hall’s run at the Swamp, where the Gators used to clash with arch-rival Georgia Bulldogs.

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In honor of Smith’s contributions, the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame will induct the star running back, along with Maurkice Pouncey. Brandon Boykin and Andre Hastings will be inducted from Georgia’s side.

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The induction ceremony is slated for October 30, 2026 at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta, GA.

There aren’t many athletes who had a career as great as Emmitt Smith’s at Florida. A native of Pensacola, Smith was a hometown hero. For his very first college football game, he took on the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide. He torched their defense by rushing for 224 yards alone in this game. The rest is history.

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Smith was actually being recruited by Southern schools like Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee, according to veteran coach Max Howell, who coached Smith in high school. But Smith eventually signed with Florida, and they sure were grateful to have him there. The former running back rushed for a total of 3,928 rushing yards for the Gators. He was the program’s all-time leading rusher until Errict Rhett surpassed him in the 1990s.

Smith earned three back-to-back First-Team All-SEC nods, and was Consensus All-American in his sophomore season. Smith was inducted into University of Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990, and into the Florida Gators Ring of Honor in 2006.

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Interstingly, Emmitt Smith is 0-3 against Georgia. The rivalry, one of the country’s oldest, was extremely difficult for the Gators during this time. According to Georgia football historian Patrick Garbin, Smith tallied only 81 rushing yards per contest, averaged only 4.5 yards per carry, and was scoreless against Georgia. In comparison, the iconic Herschell Walker tallied 216 rushing yards per game, 5.5 yards per carry, and three touchdowns against Georgia.

However, Smith still believes that of all Florida matchups, there is nothing like the rivalry game with Georgia.

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“If you’ve never been to a Georgia Florida game, boy, that’s the biggest cocktail in America, man,” he said on Blogging The Boys in 2025. “You gonna enjoy yourself down there in Jacksonville.”

Ironically, Smith’s son, EJ Smith, was recruited by Georgia and Florida out of high school. He eventually went on to play for Stanford and Texas A&M. However, his father’s legacy at the Swamp was not lost on him.

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“It meant a lot,” he said at a presser in 2024. “When I grew up, I always thought that I was going to go to Florida, I was just always a Florida fan, because of my dad, and the history of my family and the Gators. It was just surreal because I remember years ago, I used to run around that field as a child, not knowing what my future would hold. It was an honor, and the way that we were able to play and execute, it was an honor for me.”

Emmitt Smith only stamped his legacy further by becoming the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, tallying 18,355 yards in his 15-season career with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the league four times in rushing yards, and won three Super Bowls for the team. He became an example for aspiring players, including his former Florida head coach, Galen Hall.

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How Emmitt Smith is remembered by the coach who recruited him to Florida

Smith sprained his knee in 1988 against Mississippi State. Florifa was due to play Auburn next, and then Georgia. A 19-year-old Smith was adamant he could play at the earliest, saying he was “just as ready as any other player,” via the Sun Sentinel. But Galen Hall was equally stubborn.

“Not unless someone rubs magic ointment on it,” he said about his chance to play Mississippi State. “Did someone find that ointment?”

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Smith had that fiery zeal from the very beginning. He wanted to play on both sides of the ball in Florida, something he’d done in his last year at high school. However, when Smith asked Hall for the same opportunity, the former head coach warned the RB that the top brass would fire him if he agreed. Hall used to invoke the Smith’s prowess to his players in his later years of coaching.

“They might not know who Billy Sims and Marcus Dupree and some of those guys are. But they know who Emmitt is,” Hall said of his players in 2010, when he was at Penn State. “You can’t make these guys Emmitt Smith, or make them run like Emmitt Smith. Everyone has their own style. But you bring up the fact of how well Emmitt took care of his body and how he took the pounding of the NFL. If these guys want to go carry the ball 20-some times a game, you’re going to have to take a beating.”

“He’s special,” Hall told the Orlando Sentinel in 1991. “You couldn’t go out and say he was going to gain 100 yards every week. But if you gave him the ball enough times, you knew the odds were in his favor.”

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Hall also reunited with Emmitt Smith in 2002 when he was named running backs coach for the Cowboys. Smith, then in the twilight of his career, rushed for 975 yards.

Years later, as Emmitt Smith returns to college football once again as an inductee of the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame, it’ll be rejuvenating walk down memory lane for the legendary running back.