Grand Theft Auto VI has been in production for over eight years, and the hype building around the latest iteration of the GTA franchise has been massive. With the game finally releasing on November 19, fans were thrilled to discover that the sprawling open-world setting, which is primarily based on Miami, has included nods to various iconic spots. This included legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson’s beachfront hospitality complex, Big Chill, the fictionalized in-game version of which is called ‘Tiki Touchdown’.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson himself has acknowledged the cameo as well, posting a screenshot of a character entering The Touchdown on his personal Instagram and X handles on Thursday, and even used it as a business opportunity, selling limited-edition GTA VI-inspired merchandise in his official online store.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill featured in GTA..shirts at https://jjswagger.com,” Johnson wrote on X.

Johnson’s post included a picture of a black half-sleeve T-shirt featuring the GTA franchise’s iconic cover art style, with multi-panel pop-art collage surrounding the logo/title of the game. Except in this case, rather than the panels showing vehicles, characters, and weapons from the game, it shows a retro comic book-style illustration of Johnson himself wearing sunglasses, a boat, a motorcycle, a frozen drink, a sunset pier, and a palm tree, surrounding the text “The Big Chill Key Largo” also written in the signature GTA font. The T-shirt not only celebrates the establishment’s inclusion in the much-awaited game, but also includes a few tributes to Florida in general as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game, which is set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on real-life Florida, reportedly includes a reference to the Cowboys Hall of Famer’s Key Largo bar and grill in one of the first missions, set in the Leonida Keys region (based on the Florida Keys). Community map makers have compared the layouts of the Key Lento region (based on Key Largo) and drawn information from signs visible on trailers and screenshots to confirm that The Touchdown is indeed based on Johnson’s tiki bar.

The fictional logo of the sports bar and grill, which features a beer glass and a horizontal football with palm trees on either side, also gives away the connection, being quite similar to the official Big Chill logo, which depicts a football placed vertically, also surrounded by palm trees, with a fish on the bottom half of the football. Both logos have the restaurant’s name in the center, cutting through the ball. But Rockstar Games put its own satirical twist on the restaurant, reimagining it as a nude bar instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s coaching career both started and ended in Florida, beginning with his stint at the University of Miami, where he led the team to a national championship. He was then hired by the Dallas Cowboys and led them to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993. He coached the Miami Dolphins for four seasons and led them to the playoffs thrice before finally retiring in 1999, ending his coaching career with an overall 89-68-0 record. Along with being a long-time television analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, the former coach ventured into the hospitality industry after his retirement and opened Big Chill in 2008.

Since this is the first time a GTA game has been set in the Florida Keys region, Johnson’s waterfront complex saw its first inclusion in the game’s explorable world. But this is not the first time the game has included tributes to NFL teams or players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game also features the city’s local football team, called the Vice City Manatees, which is a direct reference to the Miami Dolphins. One advert for the fictional team displayed at the Miami International Airport ahead of the game even showed a manatee in a helmet, mimicking a variant of the Dolphins’ logo, in very similar, if slightly-altered, colours.

In an early cutscene from the GTA VI game, protagonist Lucia was also spotted wearing a black and silver football jersey that resembled Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s own jersey, complete with the #15 jersey number. The tribute is especially significant since Miami happens to be Mendoza’s hometown.