Michael Irvin has a hairline problem, and it has nothing to do with age. The Cowboys legend put his locs on national television back in September, and with Dallas stuck at 4-6, the barber’s chair is starting to look closer than the NFC title game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Irvin brought it up himself on The Dan Patrick Show, and he opened by dodging the obvious joke. Dan told him the hair looked good that early in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, the hair is here this early in the morning, but it’s just a matter of ‘Can I keep it all year long?’ You know what I’m saying?” Irvin said.

Then he got defensive, because Dan had basically walked straight into the bet. Irvin turned it back around on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made a bet about the Cowboys. Yeah. When you’re trying to mess with me, then. You trying to say I’m not going to have my hair for long?” Irvin said.

Dan laid out the terms as he understood them: the Cowboys make the NFC title game, or Irvin cuts his hair. Irvin confirmed it, then tried to hype the room up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the bet I got going with Stephen A. Yeah. Are you trying to say I’m going bald? You don’t think we have a chance?” he said.

Here is the part that matters most for anyone worried about a full Mr. Clean situation. Dan asked if he would shave it all off, and Irvin said no.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know, the bet was that I cut my locks. It was not that I go totally bald. Okay. So I’m just going with some lock cut, not bald,” Irvin said.

So the stakes are a trim, not a razor. That is a very Irvin way to read the fine print.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bet started on ESPN’s First Take, right after the Cowboys lost 28-20 to the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.

“I will put my locs on the line,” he said. When Stephen A. Smith pushed him to spell it out, he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That if we don’t get to a championship game, I will give up my locks,” Irvin said. He then added, “NFC Championship game. I will give up my locks.”

Smith did not exactly sprint toward a handshake. A week later, with Dallas at 1-1, the bet came back on First Take, and Dan Orlovsky put his own head on the line, saying,

“You shave my head if the Cowboys make the NFC title game. Yeah, they’re not making it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith went for the dramatic exit. “That’s the biggest fear of my life, going bald with my peanut head,” he said, then added that he would “think about it.”

Now the Cowboys have to live up to Irvin’s confidence, and the record is not helping. Dallas is 4-6 after a 46-40 loss to the 49ers, and the stats feed has them 10th in the NFC.

The scoreboard has been wild in both directions. Dallas has allowed 30 or more points four times, including 33 to the Cardinals and 46 to the 49ers, yet it has also scored 30 or more six times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys host the 1-8 Titans on Sunday, with the Kalshi giving Dallas a 77 percent win probability, and then face the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

After that comes a road trip to Seattle, another to the Rams, then the Jaguars and Giants at home. The regular season wraps up in Washington on January 10.

If the Cowboys miss the NFC title game, Irvin owes Smith a haircut, and he has already made it clear it will not be a bald one. If they get there, the locs stay, and Smith can keep thinking about his side of the bet.