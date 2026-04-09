Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Names Miami QB as Ideal Heir Apparent to Dak Prescott

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott remains the face of Dallas, but questions about durability are shaping the team's next move

A surprising draft possibility emerges, with a young QB waiting in the wings

While criticism grows, a franchise legend pushes back, pointing toward a deeper issue

It did not take long to figure out how things went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. The defense just could not hold up. Week after week, an impression of the offense having an uphill battle was formed, and defensive collapses erased any gains that the offense made. In that fight, the silent comeback of quarterback Dak Prescott was messed up, who had been injured and had only played part of a season the previous year. He appeared calm, cool, and again like the boss that Dallas had to have on the field. With the team looking into 2026, the issue is not the belief in Prescott and his capabilities, but whether his body is capable of withstanding the workload as he goes into his age-33 season.

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Prescott has suffered injuries in the last few years of time, casting reasonable doubt on its long-term feasibility. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been the safety net in the past when the team needed him, but that is no longer the case. That fact might compel Jerry Jones and the front office to discreetly consider quarterback possibilities in the 2026 NFL Draft, in case the unforeseen occurs again. And as per Dallas legend Michael Irvin, it would be wise for the team to draft a certain quarterback from the Miami Hurricanes, who he believes could prove to be a decent addition for the team after Prescott.

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“I would love that, man,” Irvin said in a live video streaming on his official YouTube channel on April 8, 2026. “He’s asking me about having an opportunity to get Carson Beck on day two or three. I would love to get Carson Beck to the Dallas Cowboys in a day or two or three. Now that would be, I believe, a good fit and a good person to be backing Dak Prescott up, learning from Dak Prescott. He has some similar traits, skill sets, and talents as Dak Prescott. So yeah, I would love that.”

Irvin seems convinced that drafting Beck would be a good decision, as he can be an ideal heir apparent to Prescott. Last season, Beck passed for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Beck is coming off a lone season with the Hurricanes after spending five years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

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In five seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, he passed for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns, while securing two CFP national championships (2021, 2022) as the backup to Stetson Bennett before spending two seasons as the Bulldogs’ starter. While comparing both, Beck and Dak Prescott have the ability to dissect defenses when protected well. This was even highlighted by ESPN’s reporter Ben Solak.

Solak has also predicted the possibility of the Cowboys adding Beck to the squad in the fifth round (No. 152 overall). However, he also noted that there is no clear need, though Carson Beck could still be picked in the later rounds if he is available. His average accuracy and arm strength were noted by Solak, along with his tendency to make poor decisions under pressure, which could carry over into the NFL.

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“The QB2 job is up for grabs in Dallas, with incoming Sam Howell battling incumbent Joe Milton III for the right to back up Dak Prescott,” Solak said. “This is not a particularly thrilling QB2 battle…Beck is very much a rhythm/confidence thrower who lets his mistakes compound, but he can also get into a pocket and throw with NFL timing and zip. This is a trait he shares with Prescott, who looks like the league’s best quarterback when he’s hot in the pocket.”

While Beck’s NFL future is still unfolding, the Dallas quarterback is facing criticism and uncertainty about his future with the franchise. However, franchise legend Emmitt Smith has stepped forward in support of Dak Prescott.

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Former NFL running back Emmitt Smith speaks about Dak Prescott

In a video by 105.3 The FAN on X, Emmitt Smith was asked about how long Prescott can remain the franchise quarterback.

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“I think as long as he stays healthy, he can play just as long as any other quarterback that you have out there right now,” Smith said in the video. “And I think he can be as effective as he’s always been. He’s always been effective. Last year, the guy was a top-five quarterback. Nobody wants to talk about that, but everybody wants to talk about, well, he’s a top-five quarterback, but he hasn’t made the playoffs. All that is not on him.”

Smith made it clear he believes last year’s defense played a major role in the team’s struggles. The defense ranked 30th and had issues all season, allowing over 30 points per game. That kind of performance constantly puts pressure on the offense. He also argued that even a modest improvement on defense could have changed everything.

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“What I just said was, if the defense improved 20% of what they were last year, we win a little bit more games, and we make the playoffs, I believe,” Smith said. “And we might be able to make a difference in the playoffs.”

However, on the offensive side, the team performed exceptionally well under Prescott, finishing second overall. Statistically, he recorded a total of 4,552 yards, throwing 30 touchdown passes and scoring an impressive 70.2 in his quarterback rating, placing him fifth in the league.

The discussion has created much debate among fans of the Dallas Cowboys. Some acknowledge that the defense was at fault, whereas others argue that Dak has some responsibility for how the season played out.