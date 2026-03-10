Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Sends Prayers to Dak Prescott’s Family as QB Cancels Wedding With Fiancée Sarah Jane

Essentials Inside The Story Reports of a surprising breakup involving Dak Prescott quickly spread across the NFL world

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin publicly sent support to Prescott

The real reason behind the split remains unclear

The Dallas Cowboys‘ star quarterback, Dak Prescott, was supposed to get hitched to Sarah Jane Ramos next month, but alleged tensions have reportedly led the couple to cancel the wedding and go their separate ways. As expected, the news didn’t remain hidden from the Cowboys organization or its fanbase. On Monday, former wide receiver Michael Irvin offered support to Prescott. Interestingly, it comes at the same time reports surfaced confirming his split with his fiancée.

In his message, Irvin sent prayers to Prescott and his family, along with a photo in which he was seen posing with Prescott, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and the team’s cheerleaders and mascot. The photo was obviously an old one, but it still fit the message Irvin wanted to send to the quarterback.

“Praying for My guy ⁦@dak and his beautiful family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” Irvin wrote on X.

Irvin’s message didn’t confirm why he was rallying behind Dak Prescott. But since it came on the heels of the QB’s much-talked-about breakup, one could assume it was the reason. The news came to light after TMZ received a note from one of the 250 people on the invitation list. Signed by the couple, it confirmed that the wedding was off the table.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” the message reads. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

While the note didn’t dive into details, TMZ claimed the couple had been on rocky terms over the past few months. The tensions reached a breaking point over an argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette bashes in the Bahamas. As a result, Sarah reportedly parted ways for good, with no possibility of reconciliation. It was surprising as Ramos looked genuinely happy in the pictures she shared with her gang from the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarahjane) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” Ramos captioned the post.

First linked in September 2023, Sarah and Dak announced their engagement in October 2024. They welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose, two years ago, and were blessed with another child, Aurora Rayne, nine months ago. After TMZ broke the news and claimed tensions, Ramos’ representative cleared the air.

Sarah Jane’s team sets the record straight on her split with Dak Prescott

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Sarah’s team made sure to share her side of the story. Her representative shrugged off TMZ’s claims that the couple had been facing challenges lately. In fact, they revealed the duo had been “heartbroken” over the wedding cancellation.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” they added. “It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Meanwhile, some rumors claimed that the relationship fell apart because of a prenup agreement. It’s an arrangement between a couple before marriage that outlines how they will split their individual assets if the marriage ends. The rumors began swirling after a discussion between Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy on the Speakeasy podcast.

Acho spoke against prenups, saying that planning a potential exit strategy hints at trust issues. In his view, starting a marriage with such a plan sends the wrong message about commitment. On the contrary, McCoy pushed back on that idea and offered a different perspective. He compared a prenup to having car insurance. He argued that people don’t buy insurance because they expect an accident, but for protection in case one happens.

At last, Sarah addressed the rumor herself on social media.

“This had nothing to do with a prenup,” she wrote. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

With no official reason shared for the breakup, speculation isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon.