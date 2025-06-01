Cowboys Legend Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice Against Dak Prescott After Micah Parsons Skipped OTAs

It’s been nearly three decades since the Cowboys last played for a championship, and their inability to even reach a conference title game since 1996 has kept fans and analysts questioning what went wrong. The common refrain: ‘The curse of Jimmy Johnson.” But with the new season comes a renewed sense of optimism.

The overall vibe you get from the NFL Prime Time Schedule, roster adjustments, depth charts, and the coaching staff is that everything looks different from at least last year’s Cowboys. Along with many factors, two things are giving Cowboys fans a ray of hope that they may finally win the Super Bowl after 30 years of drought. One thing is that the team has a new head coach, while the other is that Dak Prescott is fully recovered from his hamstring injury.

So it made sense when Cowboys legend Michael Irvin couldn’t hold himself back from sending strong messages to all 31 other NFL teams against Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. The Hall of Fame wide receiver started, “I walked out of there really excited about this season. And I’m going to tell you, a lot of people are going to be sleeping like I don’t know what. You go sleep, and then we’re going to creep. Right. Everybody’s talking about Washington. Everybody’s talking about Philadelphia. And then the Cowboys got the hardest edge we’ve ever seen. Oh my God, it’s about to be. Oh my God. My God. No, no, no, no, no, no.”

Recently, in mid-May, Irvin praised the Cowboys’ move to acquire a new wide receiver. The George Pickens trade, followed closely by the Joe Milton trade, are reportedly set to be blockbuster moves for the Cowboys this season, signaling a bold new direction for the franchise. Fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation, hoping these acquisitions will inject fresh energy and talent into the team’s roster.

Then, Michael Irvin added that this is the team and spirit he wanted to see. Irvin further said in that video, “What y’all are trying to do when you’re saying all of that is create this fear and anxiety. But what I saw today was what I needed to see.” He also said, “So I can tell you that s–t ain’t going to work because I saw a man that’s trying to grab all of this opportunity that he has. He’s changing that culture. And he’s done one thing that I hold true. You must make people comfortable with two things competing, like a mother, brother, and then pressure.” The pressure is obviously going to be intense, especially since the Cowboys have several high-stakes prime-time games lined up this season. Fans, media, and critics alike will closely scrutinize every play and every decision as the national spotlight shines brightly on them.

First of all, the Cowboys will open the season against the 2024 Super Bowl Champions. But no need to worry, as most of the Super Bowl Champions team have departed from the city. Then there is the Thanksgiving matchup against the Chiefs. Then they also have a Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders. However, with such high exposure as America’s team, the Cowboys could push harder this season to win battle by battle, starting from September 5, 2025. For that, the Cowboys are preparing at higher levels. But there is one problem. As the OTAs have begun, one player is missing, and it’s none other than Micah Parsons.

Micah Parsons missed 2nd week of OTA amid contract talks

Micah Parsons was a no-show for the 2nd week of the OTAs. However, there could not be only one reason behind his absence in the second week of the OTAs. Many people speculate that he skipped training camp due to contract delays. That could be one. According to experts, Micah Parsons’ contract extension involves a question of when, not if. But it may invite some changes. So, what could be the other reason?

Well, as Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk discussed in this recent article, “Parsons shouldn’t volunteer to risk injury until he gets the long-term contract he should have gotten a year ago.” The injury is also another reason that can affect his chances of getting a big contract. People say that if Parsons signs a contract extension this year, he will become the highest-paid non-quarterback.

via Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Dak Prescott 4 speaks with reporters during the team training camp. River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024, in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Slote. Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25. Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725055

Florio also said, “The Cowboys continue to misplay the situation. They drag their feet. And the price goes up. And the player is less prepared when it’s time to go play games that count.” Many analysts have already opined that Jerry Jones should give him the contract extension at the earliest, as the price changes when the season nears.

As Michael Irvin also said, there is no doubt that the Cowboys are pumped up this season. The energy is high, the confidence is palpable, and the expectations are sky-high. However, beyond the excitement, they also need to carefully consider the trade-offs that come with relying heavily on star players, especially in terms of injuries, consistency, and cap space. Success in the NFL isn’t just about talent; it’s about balance, depth, and smart management.