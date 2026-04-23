Cowboys Legend Raises Red Flag on Dallas-Linked WR Prospect Hours Before NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, armed with eight picks, including a pair of first-round gems at No. 12 and No. 20. One name making waves as a potential selection is the talented 21-year-old wide receiver prospect, Makai Lemon. However, a former Cowboys star, Dez Bryant, does not seem to be a big fan of the franchise drafting him.

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“I really hate to be that guy,” wrote Bryant on X, “But Lane is more NFL-ready than Lemon. I think Lemon has to find himself in the right situation to excel going into the next level. That’s part of my evaluation. Looking at these guys, you have to have a different type of attitude and skill set to play in the NFL, especially if you’re under 6 ft.”

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While usually WRs on the same team are deemed as competitors, they shared a strong friendship. However, when it comes to the Cowboys, Dez Bryant has his reasons for rating Ja’Kobi Lane higher than Lemon. And it’s particularly based on the height difference. The Cowboys linked WR stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches, while Ja’Kobi Lane stands at 6 feet 4 inches.

The former Cowboys wide receiver also drew comparisons between Makai Lemon and some of the legendary WRs like Steve Smith and Santana Moss, who were regarded as elite, “small” wide receivers of their era. And like Lemon, all of them were seemingly under 6 feet in height.

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“Steve Smith, Amari St. Brown, Santana Moss, those little guys are different,” Bryant added. “And I haven’t seen many like them lately. Lemon was a great offensive weapon schematically in college. We’ll have to see if it translates. He deserves his chance to prove himself. He won the Biletnikoff.”

Bryant hasn’t brushed off the 21-year-old’s prowess and achievements. In 2025, Lemon was honored with the Fred Biletnikoff Award. It is an annual award for the best receiver in American college football. As such, he recorded 1,156 yards in 12 games played for the Trojans in 2025.

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Despite that, the Cowboys legend prefers Ja’Kobi Lane over Makai Lemon. And it’s not only the height that has moved Bryant to make the decision.

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“I promise 8 is the steal of the entire draft,” wrote Bryant on X, referring to Lane’s jersey No. 8 that he wore at USC. “Whenever you need a big play, he’s got that sh*t you can’t teach. Catch radius is crazy. Natural ball catcher. He runs great routes for his size. I can tell he’s heavier than he looks, which is a plus for him. Most importantly, he plays with incredible confidence. You need these traits to be a dominant wide receiver in the National Football League.”

While Bryant has raised red flags on Lemon’s move to the Dallas Cowboys, it will be interesting to see how the NFL Draft unfolds. The show will go live from April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh. Amid that, the Cowboys aren’t the only ones linked to a move for the 21-year-old WR prospect.

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Steelers’ newest addition calls for Makai Lemon draft amid Cowboys interest

The Dallas Cowboys are linked to drafting Makai Lemon as George Pickens, one of their standout WRs, was designated with the franchise tag. This means that the Cowboys have placed Pickens on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract while they evaluate potential long-term plans for him. As a result, there is a strong opportunity to assess a prospect like Lemon.

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As a result, many feel the Cowboys would opt for the 21-year-old WR. However, amid that, the Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026. The newest member, Pittman Jr., has expressed a desire for the Steelers to draft Lemon.

“I’m hoping that if we do draft one, it’s gonna be him,” Pittman said. “Just because of the USC ties and I think he is a great player, he works hard, and he’s gonna come in and be an impact player.”

Michael Pittman Jr. was also part of the USC Trojans locker room from 2016 to 2019. While the Cowboys hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks, the Steelers have the No. 22 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. It remains to be seen which team the WR ends up on, but one thing is sure: his energy will help any team he is on massively.