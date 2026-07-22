Cowboys Legend Recalls His “Brief” ESPN Career, Saying the Network Discovered He Had a ‘Speech Impediment’

As ESPN continues to face scrutiny over its latest round of high-profile layoffs, a decades-old story has resurfaced. Former Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton reflected on his short stint with ESPN.

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“I was working for ESPN for this brief time, and they figured I had a speech impediment,” Newton said on episode 204 of Crown Global Media’s Doin’ Alright, with a sly smile on his face.

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After hanging up his cleats in 2000, Newton pursued a career in media and became an ESPN Radio commentator. In the Dallas-Fort Worth market, he worked for KESN, the local ESPN radio affiliate. In the interview, Newton was discussing an incident involving himself, Warren Sapp, and the late Larry Allen. Both Sapp and Allen were active players at that time.

It is not known for how long Newton worked with the network. However, the Dallas Morning News claimed in 2009 that Newton was known to occasionally “mangle the English language” during his time with ESPN.

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Newton, however, is still a very active figure on Dallas’ radio airwaves, as he continues to appear on Hangin’ With The Boys, the Dallas Cowboys’ own radio show. This way, Newton is still part of the team.

“He’s not one to sugar-coat or put a spin on things,” Oscar LeRoy wrote for MRT in 2019. “That’s why he’s in demand to contribute to radio, television and Internet programs regarding the Cowboys.”

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Newton still carries immense weight in his voice. After all, he is a six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman. He helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls through 13 seasons, and many believe he deserves a spot in the Cowboys Hall of Fame. Nicknamed ‘The Kitchen’ because of his colossal size as an active player, Newton was quite a threat.

Newton’s comments come in the wake of ESPN firing notable analysts Ryan Clark, Karl Ravech, insider Tom Pelissero, and others in its latest round of layoffs. Both Clark and Ravech are veterans in sports media, having spent many years with the network. According to an internal ESPN memo, the “difficult decisions” were taken as the network copes with the acquisition of NFL Network.

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“While most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition, we will also notify colleagues in other parts of the company today that their positions have been impacted,” ESPN Chairman John Pitaro wrote in the memo.

At a time when ESPN’s treatment of on-air talent has become a major topic across the sports world, the Cowboys legend’s recollection serves as another reminder that life in sports media can be every bit as competitive and uncertain as life on the field.