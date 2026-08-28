Tony Romo Reportedly Takes Full Responsibility as Cowboys Legend Faces New Charges After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo’s legal situation has taken another turn, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback now reportedly facing three additional citations tied to the July traffic stop that led to his arrest in Wisconsin. The development comes as Romo remains away from CBS Sports, leaving both his legal situation and his broadcasting future unresolved.

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Per TMZ, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office filed the three new citations on Thursday, August 27. They are for first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle, and unsafe passing on the right. Romo had previously received a citation for performing poorly on field sobriety tests following the arrest.

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Now, Romo’s camp has publicly addressed the situation for the first time since the three new citations were issued. A spokesperson told TMZ that Romo is taking responsibility and working toward resolving the matter with local authorities.

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“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved,” the spokesperson said (via TMZ). “We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close, and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

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The underlying incident happened July 23 on southbound Interstate 43 in Milwaukee. Officers pulled him over for a traffic violation and grew suspicious that he was driving under the influence. Body-camera footage obtained by TMZ captured Romo talking with the deputy about where he had been before the stop.

“Because I’m coming from the golf course, you think that I’m drunk?” Romo said to the officer at the scene.

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The stop began at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Milwaukee County arrest report. During the field sobriety testing, Romo had difficulty with some of the exercises and reportedly told the deputy that he had undergone back surgeries. The testing took place in a parking garage, and Romo asked about contacting his lawyer before he was taken into custody.

Romo was eventually arrested and later released. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 21, with the legal case still pending. The citations are allegations at this stage and should not be treated as convictions.

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The body-camera footage also showed Romo explaining that he had been coming from a golf tournament in West Bend and was heading toward his hometown to see family. Authorities said an open alcoholic bottle was found in the vehicle, while Romo initially told officers he had not been drinking.

His representative’s comments now provide the clearest indication that discussions with CBS might still be ongoing as the Wisconsin case moves forward.

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Where Things Stand With Romo’s Broadcasting Career at CBS

The arrest has already cost Tony Romo his seat in the broadcast booth, at least for now. CBS Sports placed him on indefinite leave just days after the incident became public, with network president David Berson confirming there’s currently no timeline for when, or if, a decision will be made about his long-term future with the company.

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“It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still assessing,” Berson said. “There is no timetable or final decision at this time. I hope you can respect and appreciate this is a personnel matter and a legal one for Tony, so I can’t speak to that aspect of things.”

CBS has not said that Romo is permanently out of the network’s plans. However, it has already made a significant change to its top NFL broadcast team, with former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt stepping in alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Watt had previously worked as CBS’ No. 2 analyst with Ian Eagle, so the move represents an important promotion rather than an entirely new role for him.

Not everyone connected to Romo has distanced themselves, though. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke publicly in support of his former quarterback during an interview with KDFW FOX 4 earlier this month, expressing confidence that Romo will work through the situation the same way he’s handled setbacks throughout his career.

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“Do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down? He had a life of that. And absolutely, that’s one of his greatest attributes. This is something that he will work through,” Jones said.

For now, Romo’s next major date is his court appearance in Wisconsin. What follows could have a major bearing on how the situation develops, while CBS continues its own review behind the scenes. After nearly a decade as one of the network’s most recognizable NFL voices, Romo’s next chapter is still difficult to predict.



