Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Makes Final Decision on Leaving ESPN After Joining Dolphins Front Office

Troy Aikman’s NFL experience earned him a spot in the Miami Dolphins‘ front office, but he made sure it didn’t trouble his broadcasting career.

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“The reason I [agreed to the Dolphins job] was that I’ve been asked a lot over the years if I had any interest in being a general manager, and I always thought that’s what I would do when I retired, quite honestly,” Aikman said on Dallas Dialogue with Dale. “I thought I’d get involved in a front office. Then things didn’t happen for various reasons, but this provided me an opportunity to get involved.

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“Going forward, I have no plans to leave ESPN. I’m enjoying my broadcasting career as much as I ever have, and it doesn’t afford me the time that I think it would require if I were to give the Dolphins more than I’ve given them up to this point. But I am a resource for them. I have no official title.”

In 2026, the Dolphins brought Aikman on to help the team find a new general manager after Chris Grier left the position. He’d said earlier that the Dolphins looking at Aikman for help “caught [him] out of left field,” but he “thoroughly enjoyed” the experience. The Athletic reported that the franchise wanted an outside voice with the necessary connections for the job, which led it Aikman’s way.

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He helped the team finally land Jon-Eric Sullivan as the new GM. Per The Athletic, Aikman was one of Sullivan’s biggest supporters.

Troy Aikman’s path intersects with the Miami Dolphins on another interesting front. He told ESPN that he nearly came out of retirement after the Dolphins were “looking at [him]” ahead of the 2004 season. However, the plan failed to materialize.

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After retiring from football, Troy Aikman always wanted to work with an NFL team’s front office. This was one way he gets to realize this goal. His role doesn’t seem to have a clear-cut designation, but he is still a part of the processes at Miami.

“I don’t have any ownership,” he told DLLS Sports. “I don’t have the influence, if you will, that Tom (Brady) seemingly has there with the Raiders. So it looks similar, but I’m not so sure that is.”

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Aikman turned to broadcasting right after his playing career, and has been on this side of football for the past 25 years. He and longtime broadcasting partner Joe Buck are the lead announcers for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. So far, Aikman has called six Super Bowl games, and has also been nominated for a Sports Emmy.