Cowboys Legend Urges Jerry Jones to Make $5.9M Decision for Dak Prescott Amid Offensive Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys may have snapped their three-game losing streak in Week 17, but a season-high six sacks on quarterback Dak Prescott proved that a win can’t mask a festering problem on the offensive line. And while many may blame the Cowboys’ offensive guards for not protecting Prescott, a Cowboys legend believes the problem is with their $5.9 million worth player.

“Right now, we’re looking at the left guard, left tackle, and we’re playing with those two guys, TJ Bass and Tyler Smith. Now, we got to figure out what we’re gonna do at our center,” speaking on Cowboys Game Night, Nate Newton did not dance around it. “He’s not been as consistent as we need him to be. And that’s Cooper Beebe.

“We have to start in the middle first. Get our centering guard situation filled out. Then we’ll worry about our tackles.”

Let’s have a look at their Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. In the 44-30 defeat, Prescott was pressured 20 times, had 11 hits, and went down five times for a 50-yard loss. Afterward, Beebe owned it. “We didn’t live up to our standard,” he said.

According to him, it was their lack of conversions. Technically, the Cowboys had possession of the ball for over 31 minutes as compared to Detroit’s 28.37 minutes. They also got five more chances for a first down than the Lions’ 20. However, they only rushed the ball for 94 yards and had three turnovers. For a starting center who came to Dallas with potential, that drop matters.

Beebe’s pass blocking has swung week to week. Moreover, this season, he allowed pressure on Prescott 14 times, with two hits and one sack. His grades haven’t been consistent either. In Week 15, the PFF’s grade stood at 80.4. Then it dipped slightly to 78.7 in Week 16. However, in the latest win, it fell hard to 61.3. So, even with a victory, the concern did not disappear.

So now, the question reaches Jerry Jones. However, it’s not Jones’ way to give up on his players that easily. Adding to that thought is the fact that his overall performance from last season has only improved. Moreover, offensive line coach Conor Riley believes in Beebe since he has coached him at Kansas State during his NCAA days.

So, when the Cowboys drafted Beebe as the 73rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the trust was that he already knew Riley’s playbook. He impressed fast and started right away. Additionally, his four-year rookie contract also runs through 2027. With its cheap price tag of just $5.9 million and potential to improve further, Jones might not get rid of him anytime soon.

However, while Cooper Beebe clearly has room to grow, the heat around Dak Prescott runs much deeper.

Is the need really at the center first?

Week 17 told part of the story. Prescott tied his three-time career high of six sacks and faced 12 pressures while completing 19 of 37 throws for 307 yards and 2 TDs. However, things have to change for the entire o-line trying to protect Prescott because the signs are showing:

In the three weeks before the Commanders’ win, Prescott went down eight times and saw pressure 52 times.

Despite the potential, he sits just outside the top 10 in passing rate by Next Gen Stats and ranks 10th in completions.

On average, he held the ball for a middle-tier 2.82 seconds per throw.

Then again, the offensive line questions did not start in December. They followed America’s Team into the 2025 season. Dallas tried to address it in the draft. Still, they only added Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th pick.

Right now, the stat sheet paints a mixed picture. Left tackle Nathan Thomas logged 339 snaps with 23 pressures and three sacks allowed. Tyler Smith at left guard played heavy minutes and stayed clean on hits, but gave up two sacks. At the center, Beebe allowed 11 pressures with zero penalties, which matters. Booker at right guard gave up pressure too and picked up six flags. The group battles, but cracks show.

Still, it is not all doom. In fact, the line has stepped up before. Look back to Week 4 against the Packers. Against one of the league’s top eight defenses and Micah Parsons, Dallas allowed just one sack.

And Prescott made it count. He posted a 124.9 passer rating. He completed 31 of 40 throws for 319 yards with three touchdowns. The game was pushed to overtime and ended 40-40. All the while, Prescott only had one sack. However, consistency remains the issue. And with fresh controversy already circling the O-line, Jerry Jones faces another familiar test.

Cowboys’ Tyler Guyton experiment is failing at LT

The former first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, was drafted to grow into Dak Prescott’s blindside protector. However, two seasons later, flags piled up, and the consistency never came through. In 2024, he had a total of 18 penalties called on him for 100 yards loss. This season, in ten games, while that number has dropped to just seven, it still cost the Cowboys 49 yards.

Now, the left tackle has been put on the injured reserve list in Week 12 due to an ankle injury. With the Cowboys out of the playoffs, the next step is revamping the roster, starting with the o-line.

So comes the obvious pivot. Right tackle feels like the logical reset, especially if the front office decides to move on from Terence Steele. That scenario is very real. Steele struggled badly in pass protection all season. By Week 17, he ranked near the bottom of the league in pressures, hits, and sacks allowed. For a team built around Prescott, that simply does not work. And with so much invested in QB1, protection must come first.

Finally, this opens a bigger opportunity: Dallas can now chase a true left tackle elsewhere. Free agency is an option. The draft is another. And with two first-round picks in 2026, the path is clear. Seeing Schottenheimer push for line help early would surprise no one. One way or another, Guyton has shown he is not the long-term solution on the left side. And Cowboys Nation is ready for something different.