Legendary Cowboys Coach’s Grandson Credits Him for Playing a Huge Role in Getting Second Shot in NFL

The Dallas Cowboys had their last dominant run in the 1990s, which concluded with winning the Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer. Now, 30 years later, Coach Switzer returned to help America’s Team by presenting them with an exciting running back prospect, his grandson Zach Switzer, for the 2026 season. The Presbyterian alum was one of the five players invited to try out for the Cowboys during rookie minicamp, and he expressed gratitude towards his grandfather on receiving the opportunity.

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“He didn’t have to do that, and I’m really grateful for that,” Zach Switzer said about how his grandfather helped him with the Cowboys. “It’s pretty unbelievable. I don’t think I’ve sat down and taken it all in yet, because we have so much going on. I’m really trying to prove myself and make it out here. I’m putting my front foot forward on the playbook and the plays, everything like that. I think when I get on the plane tomorrow, it’s going to hit me a little bit harder that I got to experience something like this. I’m just really appreciative of the opportunity.”

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Barry Switzer was the last coach to win a championship with the Cowboys after he took over for Jimmy Johnson, who had left the team amid continuing conflicts with owner Jerry Jones.

Shortly after the NFL draft, Barry Switzer called the Cowboys’ colleague and current scouting coordinator, Chris Hall, and inquired about a tryout spot. Switzer and Hall worked together in the 1990s. This led to Zach getting the opportunity to prove himself to the Cowboys coaching staff at the minicamp.

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Hailing from Tennessee, Zach Switzer played for Memphis before transferring to Presbyterian, an FCS school program. He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Pioneer League as a kick returner this past season. Switzer finished with 1,123 combined rushing and receiving yards this past season. He also caught 31 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns this season while returning 17 kickoffs for an average of 19.7 yards.

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At the rookie mini-camp, Switzer worked out with undrafted signee Dominic Richardson, the two running backs with running backs coach Derrick Foster. Now shifting focus towards the future, Switzer believes he has lived his footballing dream irrespective of what happens next.

Switzer shares thoughts about his future with the Cowboys

Although Zach Switzer made the Cowboys’ rookie mini camp, it doesn’t mean that he is on the roster for the 2026 season. Now, the Presbyterian star will battle with 28 participants at the rookie mini-camp for a spot on the 90-man roster for the 2026 season. The Cowboys made some strong picks in the draft, which is why competing for a spot is going to be even tougher.

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However, with the pressure mounting about who ends up on the final squad, Switzer has a process-driven outlook on the situation.

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“I’m very confident in who I am and my ability on the field,” Switzer said. “But I’ll leave that up to the coaches to make decisions on my ability to play. Whatever I think doesn’t really matter, because it’s up to them completely.”

The only positive for Switzer is that the focus for the Cowboys in the draft was the defense, and they used most of their picks bolstering it. Their offense has some great options with the likes of Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, but the former Memphis player has proven that he can be a value addition on the team, contributing as a return specialist and running back.

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Zach Switzer’s journey to the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp is a story of family legacy and hard work. While his grandfather helped open the door, it is now up to Zach to prove he belongs on the 90-man roster. With a humble mindset and a solid college resume, the young running back is ready to let his play do the talking in Dallas.