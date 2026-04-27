Cowboys Legend’s Son Gets NFL Lifeline With Chiefs After Going Undrafted

The son of the NFL’s all-time leading rusher is coming to the Chiefs. E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt Smith, had previously taken part in the Dallas Cowboys’ local prospect workout but ultimately decided Kansas City was the better fit. There, he’ll get the chance to work under former Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray. While his agent, Sean Morgan, confirmed the deal, the 23-year-old opened up about it on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

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“Excited to officially sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent,” E.J. Smith wrote in the caption of his announcement post. “Nothing is given. Everything is earned. I’m ready to work, learn, and prove myself every single day. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who believed in me and pushed me to this moment. The journey hasn’t been easy, but every challenge has prepared me for this next step. “Grateful” is an understatement. All glory to God for this opportunity. Let’s get it, Chiefs Kingdom.”

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He signed as an undrafted free agent on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The running back spent four seasons at Stanford and two at Texas A&M, but did not put up big numbers. He finished his college career with 969 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and 71 receptions for 470 yards in 48 games. Last season, he recorded just 44 carries for 205 yards and four catches for 18 yards. Even so, he showed flashes in key moments.

As also noted by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Smith came up big in a key moment against Arkansas, converting a fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line with just over 10 minutes to play.

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Even after getting bumped in the backfield by tight end Micah Riley, he kept his balance and pushed forward to move the chains. In another game against UTSA, he showed his impact beyond carrying the ball, delivering three key blocks to help spring K.C. Concepcion on an 80-yard punt return.

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Now, he joins a crowded Chiefs backfield that includes Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson, Emari Demercado, and ShunDerrick Powell. The team will be hoping he brings the same effort as he fights for a place. His goal is to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

Emmitt Smith’s son lands with the Chiefs despite the Cowboys’ buzz

Many expected E.J. Smith to join Dallas because his father, Emmitt Smith, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, and a 3-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys. E.J. Smith even participated in Dallas Day, the Cowboys’ local prospect workout event before the draft, and Dallas appeared to be the best landing spot because of his hometown roots and family ties.

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However, the Cowboys did not move quickly enough to make it happen; he ultimately signed with the Chiefs. Notably, if he had signed with the Cowboys, there would have been a lot of attention on his move. His father had an iconic career there, with 8 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro selections, 4 rushing titles, and NFL records for rushing yards, attempts, and touchdowns.

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He is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time. Joining the Cowboys would have led to constant comparisons, but now E.J. Smith can try to build his own path in Kansas City. His father has supported that idea.

“Here’s the thing—you have to run your race, and you have to disregard what other people are saying,” Emmitt Smith said. “Because you have whatever ability you have, you have to be yourself. And you have to work at being yourself and work at what you need to do to hone your craft. Just go play the game. Put your blinders on. Run your race. You like the horses at the Kentucky Derby. And then when the blinders come off, you may look up one day and find yourself in the damn Super Bowl. You never know.”

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There is still a small connection to Dallas, though. The Chiefs’ running backs coach is DeMarco Murray, who used to play for the Cowboys and even broke Emmitt Smith’s single-season rushing record in 2014 with 1,854 yards. Now it will be interesting to see how E.J. Smith develops in Kansas City under a coach linked to his father’s legacy, as he starts his own NFL journey.