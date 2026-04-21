Cowboys Linked to Top WR Prospect As Potential Draft-Day Trade Amid George Pickens’ Contract Standoff

The Dallas Cowboys have already made some massive decisions this offseason after they once again failed to make the playoffs. They have given Brandon Aubrey a contract that has made him the highest-paid kicker in the league. While they continue to look at options to add to the depth of their roster, the focus will now be on draft day, with reports indicating a potential interest in a wide receiver being reported.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Let’s keep our eyes on Dallas, figuring out a way to get up the board for [Sonny] Styles or [Arvell] Reese, and let’s see which defensive hole they decide to fill… but I do think there’s some Jordyn Tyson love there again as well,” Adam Schefter said on his YouTube podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tyson’s draft stock dropping because of injury concerns, we can’t completely rule out another surprising decision.

He has faced some tough challenges, like tearing knee ligaments multiple times in 2022, then breaking his collarbone in 2024, and dealing with ongoing hamstring issues. Because of this, he missed workouts at the NFL Combine, which meant all the pressure was going to be on him at a private workout organised on April 17. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schulz, 20 teams attended the workout, with the Cowboys being one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s been a lot of talk about the franchise trying to trade up for a top defender. Having two first-round picks means they could facilitate a move to do that. They’ve made some daring moves in the past, especially when CeeDee Lamb unexpectedly became available in 2020.

However, Tyson’s skill might force them to go for him as a pick. Last season, he caught 61 passes for 711 yards and scored eight touchdowns in just nine games. The year before, he had an even better season with 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roster already features CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy, which makes the receiver room look solid on paper. Then again, with uncertainty around Pickens’ long-term future, they could look to add another WR.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Pickens’ contract standoff continues with the Cowboys

George Pickens joined the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season and had a breakout year. But when he hit free agency, the team decided to use the franchise tag on him to maintain control while they work on a long-term contract. This choice has now resulted in a contract standoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all this happening, Pickens shared a glimpse into his mindset for the upcoming season.

“But definitely year five gonna be another movie,” Pickens said in an Instagram video a few weeks ago. He also captioned the post with “5e année,” pointing to his fifth year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickens put up great numbers, receiving 93 catches for 1,429 yards and scoring nine touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards each time he caught the ball. At just 25 years old, he ranked third in receiving yards and eighth in catches, and he also received an impressive 85.9 grade from PFF.

His brilliant performances helped him make it to his first Pro Bowl team, and he was also named to the Second-Team All-Pro.

The Cowboys developed a powerful offense that came in second for total yards and seventh for points scored. They racked up 4,735 passing yards and added 2,136 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even with all that talent, America’s Team finished with a 7-9-1 record because its defense struggled, preventing them from making it to the playoffs.

The Cowboys will be hoping to move on from that disappointing run and focus on making strong offseason moves. They have already added the likes of Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary, but with eight picks in the draft, the Cowboys will be looking to add more talent to their roster. Tyson is certainly a name to watch out for, but they also have another first-round pick, and they could use that to address their defensive issues.