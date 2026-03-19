Logan Wilson’s Wife Pens Heartfelt Message to Cincinnati After Ex-Bengals LB Announces Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Ex-Bengals LB Logan Wilson officially announces his retirement.

Wilson’s wife pens an incredibly heartfelt appreciation message to Cincinnati.

The retiring Ex-Bengals linebacker deeply reflects on his legacy.

Logan Wilson has officially called time on his NFL career after seven seasons, and his wife Morgan’s message that came following that news truly stood out. Moments after the former Bengals linebacker, who played his last season with the Dallas Cowboys, announced his retirement at 29, social media was filled with reactions. Among them, Morgan Wilson’s heartfelt note to Cincinnati captured the attention of fans.

“Cincinnati, you’ll always be home. Thank you for everything 🧡 now on to the next adventure- your girls are so proud of you 55 🧡.” Morgan Wilson posted on her Instagram story.

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She shared the message along with a repost of Wilson’s post, which showed a picture of her and Logan Wilson with their daughter.

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Logan Wilson began his NFL career after being drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with Cincinnati, recording four straight seasons with at least 100 tackles.

The year 2021 marked an important milestone both on and off the field. He proposed to his wife, Morgan Wilson, in February 2021 at War Memorial Stadium’s 50-yard line, and the couple later got married in July 2022 in Colorado, at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.

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Imago Credit: Instagram

Speaking of his 2021 season, Wilson played a key role in Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl, recording a career-high four interceptions. In the playoffs, he recorded 39 combined tackles and an interception in four games.

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“That 2021 playoff run was something special, the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl,” he wrote on Instagram. “Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there.”

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After seeing limited playing time and fewer defensive snaps during the 2024 season, where he appeared in 11 games, Logan Wilson requested a trade in 2025.

After six seasons with the Bengals, Wilson moved to the Dallas Cowboys. He played one season with the team before deciding to retire.

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The NFL community bid farewell to LB Logan Wilson after his retirement announcement

Wilson was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. During his time with the Cowboys last season, Wilson made seven appearances (including one start). He recorded 24 combined tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

However, the Cowboys released him in February during the offseason.

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In a heartfelt post, Wilson expressed gratitude toward his most recent team.

“I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in.” Reflecting on his journey, he added, “When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Wilson (@loganwilsonlb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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In his retirement announcement, Wilson shared that he is excited about what lies ahead, including spending more time with his family and taking on new fitness challenges. He did not mention any specific reason for his decision.

Teammates and fellow players reacted emotionally to the news. Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson commented, “Gonna make me cry😢 congrats brother!!”

The Cowboys linebacker Demarvion Overshown added, “Although our time together was short, it was an honor being your teammate. Real ball player!” Another Cowboys linebacker, Marist Liufau, wrote, “No. Thank YOU, Logan ❤️”

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Many more players from both teams also shared their support and appreciation.

The Bengals also honored Wilson by sharing a video highlighting moments from his time with the team.

“Thanks for the memories, Logan 🧡🖤” the team added in the caption.

As his NFL journey comes to an end, there is still so much for him to look forward to in the next chapter of his life.