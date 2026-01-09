Cowboys’ Lunda Wells Identified As Kliff Kingsbury Replacement As Ex-Commanders OC Attracts Major Head Coaching Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Washington Commanders seek new OC after Kliff Kingsbury departure

Commanders have Cowboys coach Lunda Wells on radar for their OC role

Kingsbury draws head coach interest from multiple NFL teams

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with their offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, and are now in the process of filling the position again. After the team’s offense finished 22nd in the league in both points and yards, stability is a need of the hour for the Commanders. Amid their ongoing hunt, fresh reports unveil that the team’s radar turned towards the Dallas Cowboys, requesting permission to interview one of the members of their coaching team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Commanders have requested permission to speak with Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells regarding their offensive coordinator opening, according to multiple sources,” Insider Todd Archer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Wells has been big part of game planning in his 6 seasons. He was on staff with Dan Quinn for 3 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After failing to make the playoffs with a 5–12 record in the 2025 season, the Washington Commanders made notable changes to their coaching team. Washington mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who had been with the Commanders since he was hired in February 2024 under head coach Dan Quinn. Kingsbury left after two seasons as the offense struggled and rankings dropped sharply from the previous year.

The Commanders also fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., who had also joined in February 2024. Quinn had taken over defensive play-calling late in the 2025 season because Washington’s defense performed very poorly, finishing last in total yards allowed and near the bottom in points allowed.

For the latest development among the Commanders and the Cowboys, Dan Quinn had previous experience working with 42-year-old Wells during his three seasons with Dallas. After being hired as Washington Commanders head coach in early 2024, Quinn sought to interview Wells for the team’s tight ends coach position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys declined the request, citing their right to block the move because it would have been a lateral position rather than a promotion. Wells remained with Dallas through the 2024 season. After the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys signed Wells to a contract extension, keeping him on their coaching staff. However, it isn’t just the Commanders making attempts to fill their vacant positions.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravens, Titans emerge as possible next stops for Kliff Kingsbury after Commanders exit

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans quickly emerged as possible next stops for Kliff Kingsbury after his exit from the Washington Commanders. The ex-Commanders’ OC is drawing strong interest following the 2024 season as Washington’s offensive coordinator. Reports from NFL insiders say both the Ravens and Titans have requested interviews with Kingsbury for their head coaching openings. The interviews are expected to take place in person.

The Ravens surprised many around the league by firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh earlier this week. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson in place, many believe the Ravens’ job is one of the most attractive openings. Kingsbury’s background working with mobile quarterbacks makes him a logical fit. He previously helped develop Kyler Murray during his time as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Kingsbury’s most recent success came with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington. Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors under his guidance during the 2024 season. The QB threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, added nearly 900 rushing yards, and helped lead Washington to a 12–5 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance. The Commanders ranked among the league’s top teams in both scoring and total offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans are also searching for a new leader after firing Brian Callahan during the season. Considering Kingsbury as a potential fit, they now look for an offensive-minded coach who can help stabilize the franchise. While Kingsbury will face competition from other candidates, his recent results and offensive reputation have placed him near the top of the list for both teams.