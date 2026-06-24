“Cowboys Made That Dream a Reality”: Dallas Reporter & On-Air Host Announces Exit After Landing Role With Ravens

Kyle Youmans entered the Dallas Cowboys headquarters, The Star in Frisco, in September 2019. At that time, Youmans was an up-and-coming, entry-level broadcaster who had just graduated from the University of North Texas. And now, after seven seasons with the franchise and multiple accolades, he said goodbye to Dallas and reflected on his journey with the team.

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“Dear Cowboys Nation,” wrote Youmans in an X post. “Since I can remember, the Cowboys have been a tremendous part of my life. I always dreamed of covering the NFL and delivering content to football fans around the world. The Cowboys made that dream a reality by taking a chance on me early in my career. They allowed me to grow into a confident on-air host while growing lifelong friendships and relationships off the air.”

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Kyle Youmans wasn’t just an employee in the Dallas Cowboys facility. He served as the primary face of the Cowboys TV as he played a key role in modernizing the franchise’s in-house digital media footprint. Be it Talkin’ Cowboys or gameday coverage, Youmans stepped in as the anchor and reporter to host the flagship content and fulfill his obligations towards the team.

Youmans hosted and produced more than 1,500 episodes of official Cowboys digital content. He also anchored the franchise’s official draft war-room coverage. As such, Youmans was responsible for building out the team’s annual “Big Board” player rankings and providing instant film breakdowns that gave fans highly technical, inside access to Dallas’s draft-day decision.

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Lastly, while most of his daily work was in the studio, Youmans also stepped into the booth for the franchise. He handled live play-by-play duties for several official Cowboys NFL TV and radio broadcasts.

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The former Cowboys reporter expressed his gratitude towards the Jones Family (owners), Derek Eagleton (Senior Vice President of Media & Programming), Nick Eatman (Director of Editorial Content ), and Scott Purcel (Director of Broadcasting) for giving him the opportunity.

“None of it would have been possible without Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, Scott Purcel, the Jones Family, and countless others within the Cowboys organization. Now, as I move on to an exciting new chapter, I look back with gratitude for my time in Dallas and for the loyal fans who tuned in over the last eight seasons. Thank you for my favorite chapter so far. I can’t wait to share the next one with you soon,” Youmans added.

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His time with the Cowboys was also very rewarding. He entered as a promising reporter and exited the franchise as an award-winning media voice for Cowboys Nation. Beyond daily studio shows, Youmans brought prestige to the Dallas Cowboys Media team through his investigative and historical storytelling.

In the Cowboys documentary, Deep Blue, Youmans played a major creative contributor role. His production, writing, and editing work earned him four Lone Star EMMY Awards.

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Youmans joins the Baltimore Ravens

After a successful stint with the Cowboys, Youmans is all set to contribute to another NFL franchise: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens appointed Youmans as the “Voice of the Ravens”. His new job profile will include handling the play-by-play duties for all of the team’s in-season radio broadcasts alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, as well as their preseason television broadcasts.

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“It is the honor of my career to be named the next ‘Voice of the Ravens.’ I extend my gratitude to the Ravens organization for trusting me with such a coveted role. And I offer a sincere congratulations to Gerry Sandusky for a wonderful 20 years with the Ravens. Gerry wasn’t just a voice; he was a pillar of Baltimore sports fandom. And I look forward to building that same kind of relationship with The Flock, both through their speakers and in the community,” said Youmans.

Youmans is only the third primary radio play-by-play announcer in the franchise’s 31-year history. He succeeds Gerry Sandusky (who retired in April 2026 after 20 seasons) and Scott Garceau (1996-2005). While those are big shoes to fill, the Ravens stakeholders are confident in their replacement signing.

President Sashi Brown believes that Youmans is the “right person” to build upon the tradition and excellence Sandusky established over the years. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are left out with a void in their digital media team.