Cowboys Make Big Training Camp Announcement With Micah Parsons’ Contract in Limbo

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an explosive season with the Dak Prescott – CeeDee Lamb – George Pickens combo. And with that mission in mind, the roster was looking single-mindedly towards the start of the training camps. While the team’s out enjoying their summer break, the dates for the camps are now officially set in stone.

As per a post on X by John Machota, the Cowboys have just released the schedule for their 2025 training camp to be held in Oxnard. The camp will run from July 20th all the way through August 14th. In between the dates, the team will also be playing the Rams on August 9th at the SoFi Stadium. With two more camp sessions after that on the 12th and 13th, the team will break for two days before facing the Ravens on August 16th. There’s also the August 22nd matchup against the Falcons to look forward to.

With the release of this schedule, we can almost see the new season peeking from behind August. But for the Cowboys, this means another trouble needs to be addressed first. With the contract extension talks with Micah Parsons still nowhere near completion, tensions are running high in Dallas.

Stay tuned, this story is developing.