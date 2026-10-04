Cowboys Make Double Roster Move Before Texans Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary injuries haven’t eased, and the fix is coming from the practice squad again. Dallas has elevated two defensive backs for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Texans, one of them a familiar face who was signed only days ago. With Cobie Durant out and Jalen Thompson on injured reserve, the question is who steps in.

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“The @dallascowboys elevated CB Reddy Steward and S Juanyeh Thomas from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game at Houston,” Dallas Cowboys Public Relations posted on X.

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On paper, they are small moves. In practice, they say a lot about where this defense stands.

Thomas is the more interesting story. He signed with the practice squad only this week, so he went from a workout to a game-day uniform in roughly a week. He first landed in Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and stayed on the active roster for three seasons, suiting up for 36 games with four starts.

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Over his career, he collected 62 tackles, five passes defended, and a forced fumble. The Cowboys also leaned on him heavily on special teams, including a kick return touchdown in 2024.

The Cowboys chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent, and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March. Indianapolis released him in August. He worked out for the Cowboys late last month and was added to the practice squad within days of Jalen Thompson’s injury. Now, barely a week later, he could see meaningful snaps if Malik Hooker were limited or held out.

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Steward is a name fans already know. He went undrafted in 2024 and had a short stop with the Bears, where he played one game and made one tackle. Dallas then picked him up after Minnesota waived him in August 2025.

Last season he became a regular for the Cowboys, playing all 17 games with five starts. He finished with 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, three passes defended, and a forced fumble.

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He is at his best in the slot. When the Cowboys asked him to do more against the Ravens in Week 3, it did not go well, and he was one of the lower-rated players on the team in the loss. This will be his second elevation in as many weeks. He was brought up before the loss in Brazil because Durant was ruled out, and he has made one tackle in his only game this season.

Durant is still out, so Steward is first in line at corner again.

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These are routine moves. An elevation lasts for one game and does not use up a roster spot. Even with both additions, the Cowboys are still short of the five defensive backs they began the season with as starters.

Joey Porter Jr. is the bigger addition

Safety is where Dallas is hurting the most. P.J. Locke is on injured reserve because of a foot injury, and Jalen Thompson joined him after straining his hamstring, which should keep him out for several weeks.

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Malik Hooker is dealing with a forearm fracture, too. That puts a lot on Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark going into Sunday.

Caleb Downs could also help, but he does his best work in the slot. At corner, Cobie Durant has not fully recovered from the hamstring problem that sidelined him last week.

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Durant will miss a second consecutive game, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) is out another week, having not played since Week 1.

The elevations are only part of how Dallas patched the back end. The Cowboys traded for Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, adding a new starter and more depth at corner.

Following an injury to cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. and the absence of three other defensive backs during a Week 3 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens, the front office recognized an urgent need for depth in the secondary. Porter was not on the injury report and will make his 2026 debut.

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Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear Porter will see the field, saying he “is going to get some snaps” against the Texans.

Help is also coming off the injury list. Hooker and Revel both fully practiced on Friday and carry no injury designation. Even so, the Cowboys might not let Hooker go at full speed if he plays.

Porter will probably start, which could leave Steward and Thomas inactive, or one or both of them active. If they do play, expect them to contribute mostly on special teams.