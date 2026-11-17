The Dallas Cowboys have little room for further offensive line setbacks. After surrendering 46 points in their latest loss and losing a key starter to an ankle injury, the team needs to make sure Dak Prescott has enough protection to keep the offense functioning. Dallas has now made a roster adjustment aimed at addressing that concern, bringing in a more experienced option for the interior.

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“The Cowboys have waived OL Ajani Cornelius and signed OL Nick Leverett to the active roster from the practice squad,” DallasCowboys.com reporter Tommy Yarish reported on Tuesday.

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The decision gives Dallas another player with starting experience as it prepares to navigate a significant absence on the offensive line. Cornelius, a sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon, primarily contributed on special teams and had yet to establish himself as an option in the offensive rotation.

Leverett brings a different level of experience. The 29-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has appeared in regular-season games for multiple teams. He spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then went to New England, Arizona, and finally Dallas in 2025. He has played in five games so far, though he has been limited to special teams with 26 snaps.

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The timing of the transaction is particularly significant because of Tyler Booker’s injury. The Cowboys’ starting right guard suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s 46-40 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury typically requires four to six weeks of recovery, although Dallas hopes Booker can return closer to the four-week mark.

Booker started all 10 games before going down and had become one of the team’s most dependable offensive linemen. He has surrendered zero sacks so far, along with five hits and 15 total pressures.

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His 83.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranks him fourth among qualified guards, underlining the challenge Dallas faces in replacing his production.

T.J. Bass is expected to step into the starting role at right guard, with Tyler Smith continuing to provide experience on the opposite side. However, losing Booker leaves the Cowboys with less flexibility if another interior lineman gets injured. Leverett’s arrival gives the coaching staff another option who has handled starting responsibilities at the professional level.

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That depth matters for an offense built heavily around Prescott’s passing game. The quarterback has attempted a league-high 387 passes this season, completing 64.1% of them for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Dallas sitting at 4-6 after the loss to San Francisco, keeping him upright will be especially important as the team tries to remain competitive in the NFC East.

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The Cowboys’ defensive struggles have dominated the conversation around the team’s disappointing campaign, but the latest personnel decision addresses a problem on the other side of the ball.

Leverett is not a direct replacement for Booker’s production, and his promotion does not guarantee an immediate improvement in protection. It does, however, give Dallas a more experienced interior reserve as Prescott and the offense prepare for the next stretch of the season.