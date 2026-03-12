Cowboys Make Double Trade News Official as Jerry Jones Gets a Major $7.25 Million Relief

After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys have confirmed two significant trades to improve their salary cap situation. America’s Team finished second in the NFC East with a 7-9-1 record. With the NFL free agency kicking off, the Cowboys have now announced a double trade that strengthens their draft capital and provides much-needed cap relief.

“For the second and third time in a three-day span, the Dallas Cowboys have struck a deal to trade with another team, but this time, they’re sending players out of North Texas, namely, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas,” the Cowboys’ website confirmed.

As confirmed by the Cowboys, the Dallas front office is trading defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft. After being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, Odighizuwa grew into a reliable defensive piece for America’s Team. He’s appeared in 84 games (76 starts) for the Cowboys with 216 tackles and 17 sacks while being named one of the defensive captains last season.

Hence, this deal raised some eyebrows as Jerry Jones and Co. even extended the 27-year-old with a massive four-year, $80 million contract in March 2025. However, after a season where he put up 44 total tackles (16 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hits, the franchise has decided to move on from the promising defensive tackle.

On the other hand, Solomon Thomas has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 seventh-round swap, marking his reunion with head coach Robert Saleh. The Titans’ head coach was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator when they selected Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Thomas also played for Saleh at the New York Jets. The 30-year-old was a rotational piece in the Cowboys’ defense in 2025 as he started twice and recorded 27 tackles and 1 pass deflection in 16 games.

With these moves, Jerry Jones and Co. are working towards improving their cap space, which allows the franchise to bolster its disappointing defense, which ranked 30th in total defense and dead last in passing defense, and extend key players like wide receiver George Pickens, who had a career year with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns across 17 games.

Imago Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones watches his tram prior to the Cincinnati Bengals game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ARL2024120921 IANxHALPERIN

The Cowboys will save $7.25 million in salary cap space. The Osa Odighizuwa deal saved $4.75 million while adding $16 million in dead money, whereas the trade for Solomon Thomas led to $2.5 million in savings with $750,000 in dead money. However, these aren’t the only moves done by Jerry Jones to better their cap space.

The Dallas front office managed to get under the $301.2 million salary cap by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and left guard Tyler Smith, as per ESPN. The Cowboys were around $55 million over the cap, but the restructuring has cleared close to $66 million in space on March 4. Then, the franchise also restructured Clark’s deal and turned his $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. This maneuver freed up close to $9 million toward the salary cap.

While the Cowboys have had key outgoings on the defensive side of the ball to improve the salary, America’s team has also completed significant deals to boost the defense this offseason.

Cowboys complete key defensive deals after disappointing 2025

With the defense being the biggest area for improvement ahead of the 2026 season, Jerry Jones has made a few blockbuster deals to present a new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, the best chance to succeed.

Kicking off the list was the trade to acquire Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Last year, Gary completed his second consecutive season with 7.5 sacks, adding 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 16 games, immediately improving the Cowboys’ defensive line.

America’s team then signed former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $33 million. The 27-year-old has been a full-time starter over the last five seasons in Arizona and has nine career interceptions. Thompson will drastically improve the Dallas secondary as the Cowboys’ passing defense allowed 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Jones and Co. also agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $3 million with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who will add depth to the position with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark already on the roster.

As the offseason continues, the Dallas faithful will hope that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys can build on this momentum of revamping a roster that can push for the Super Bowl and the franchise’s 30-year Lombardi Trophy drought.