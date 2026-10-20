Cowboys Make Feelings on Brian Schottenheimer Clear Amid Disastrous Start to Season

How do you respond after saying you deem your offense the “Greatest Offense There Is,” and make a plethora of changes in the defense and the coaching staff, and still not be able to win games? This question is on everybody’s mind, with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer now under extreme scrutiny with the team downgrading to 2-4 after a 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

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Amid the scrutiny of Schottenheimer having a 9-13-1 record in 23 games with the Cowboys, executive VP Stephen Jones has given a clear stance on the HC’s position.

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“Absolutely. There’s not any question in Jerry’s and I’s mind,” Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, as per ESPN, when asked about whether Schottenheimer has the team’s support . “He has the team. There’s no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. We feel really good … about our coaching staff. We just have to continue to evolve and get to a point where we can win these football games.”

The Cowboys are third in the NFC East, with their latest loss handed to them by the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers. Their 23-13 loss meant the Cowboys scored a new season-low. Earlier, Jones said that the Packers loss was “very disappointing,” but added that the executives “like the players. We like the coaches.”

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It was the Cowboys’ second consecutive loss this season, after they fell to the then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, led by undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. Amid Stepher Jones’ public support for him, Schottenheimer insisted that he didn’t need it and was focused on improving the game instead.

“I think at the end of the day, I’m focused on the process of turning this around for myself, the players,” Schottenheimer said Monday. “Certainly not good enough. We’re disappointed with where we’re at. We know we need to play better. We know we can play better. And I think at the end of the day, we’ve got the right guys to do that.”

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Schottenheimer is certainly right. The team has the players to turn things upside down on the offensive side, which is also Schottenheimer’s forte, as he has previously worked as an offensive coordinator in the league.

With star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, you would think the Cowboys’ offense would be nearly unbeatable, as it was when they ranked among the top offensive sides last season, but that hasn’t been the case, especially in the last two games.

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The team has scored 29 points combined in the last two games, being the lowest in a two-game span with Prescott starting in Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2024 season. Not only that, but Pickens and Lamb’s partnership has also been ineffective for the most part, with the Cowboys ranking second-last in the league in rushing yards (456). Just last game, Prescott averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt while targeting those two.

Despite the lack of explosiveness seen from the team, Schottenheimer has not been too concerned about the offense.

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“But in terms of changes, no, we’re going to get back to work,” said Schottenheimer Monday. “We’re going to figure it out. We have great trust in our offense. I’m not concerned about our offense. Last two weeks are the last two weeks, we own that, that is what it is. It has not been good enough. But we also have a history of being really explosive, really good. And we’ve done that not only last year, but in four of our games this year.”

While Schottenheimer gave a verdict on the offense, there are sundry problems that the Cowboys are dealing with.

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Defense, Injuries, Coaches: You Name It, and the Cowboys Have a Problem There

The issues within the team just don’t seem to end right now. But the most important issue, after the offense not performing, has been the defensive side of the ball, which has been among the worst in the league.

The Cowboys are allowing 26.5 points per game, ranking eighth from the bottom in points allowed per game. Not only that, but they are third-worst in the league in yards allowed, at 382.5. They are also tied for the lowest interceptions this season, wiht only one in six games.

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The Cowboys hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker and signed defensive stars like two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, traded for Pro Bowler Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, and picked safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But it seems like all of the effort has gone to waste. Schottenheimer even hired one of his “OG” friends, Mike Pettine, as the senior defensive assistant before the Packers game to make a difference, with Parker having worked under Pettine before.

So the defense and the offense are the main problem, right? No! The Cowboys also have an ongoing injury crisis. During the regular season, each team gets eight spots on the injured reserve list, and the Cowboys have already used six IR-DTR spots, with the season not even halfway through.

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Amid all the chaos, Schottenheimer has taken accountability for the losses so far and wants to improve. Schottenheimer says that he “pretty p***** off” right now, but continues saying that he “like guys that are angry.”

The Cowboys will now seek a revival win in a divisional battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, with Schottenheimer saying, “We’re ready for a win.”