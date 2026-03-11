Cowboys Make Immediate Decision on Maxx Crosby After Ravens Cancel Trade – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys earlier appeared to be serious contenders for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby

The Baltimore Ravens unexpectedly backed out of their blockbuster deal for Crosby

Dallas seems to have chosen a different path

The Dallas Cowboys spent much of this offseason being linked to a potential move for star defensive end Maxx Crosby, but now, it appears the team may have already closed that door. After the Baltimore Ravens stunned the league by canceling their trade for Crosby on March 10, Dallas technically had another opportunity to jump back into the race. Yet according to the latest reports, the Cowboys are not planning to pursue Crosby again.

“The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to re-engage in Maxx Crosby trade discussions at this time, a high-ranking source tells The Athletic,” The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported via X on March 10.

The reason isn’t known, but many believe it could be the way Ravens backed off, reportedly highlighting Crosby’s medical concerns. Russini’s report, however, contradicts what another prominent NFL insider recently suggested. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had previously hinted that the team could be aggressive in free agency. So far, though, that aggressiveness hasn’t exactly materialized as Dallas has added only safety Jalen Thompson and edge rusher Rashan Gary in free agency. So, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero just indicated that Dallas could still be interested in revisiting the Crosby trade.

“I would specifically say the other team that was in it at the end, as we’ve reported, is the Dallas Cowboys,” Pelissero said while covering the news related to Crosby on The NFL Network. “I am told the Dallas Cowboys would still be interested in a Maxx Crosby trade.”

Considering the Cowboys’ need for defensive playmakers, Pelissero’s belief in the Cowboys still being interested in Maxx Crosby makes sense. Crosby has been one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league since the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in 2019. In 110 games, Crosby has piled up 439 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 164 quarterback hits, and 69.5 sacks.

Even while dealing with a knee injury last season, the 28-year-old recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 10 sacks, earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection. Meanwhile, Dallas’ defense took a major hit last season after the team traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Without him, the Cowboys’ defense managed to record just 35 sacks overall and ranked 24th in the league in 2025.

So, earlier in the offseason, Dallas reportedly explored a trade for Maxx Crosby to bolster their defense. However, the Cowboys ultimately backed away from negotiations after realizing other NFL teams were willing to offer multiple first-round picks for the Raiders’ star. The Ravens were one of those teams, as they reportedly agreed to trade first-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby. But as that blockbuster deal fell apart, the Cowboys technically have another chance to enter the picture, possibly at a lower price. Instead, it appears Dallas has chosen a different path.

“Can confirm. A team source tells me ‘we moved on with Rashan Gary, etc,’” NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported via X while quoting Russini’s post.

On March 9, the Cowboys officially announced that they acquired Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. As per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers will receive a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in return for Gary. Since being drafted as the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gary has recorded 271 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 111 QB hits, and 46.5 sacks to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Now, while Gary is no Maxx Crosby, he can still give Dallas a capable edge rusher who can contribute under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. From the Cowboys’ perspective, adding Gary might have been enough to convince them to move forward rather than gamble heavily on Crosby. That also leads to the bigger concern around Crosby, which led the Ravens to cancel the trade in the first place.

Why did the Ravens back out of the Maxx Crosby trade?

The Ravens were preparing to make history with the Maxx Crosby deal, as in their 31-year franchise history, the team had never traded a first-round pick for a veteran player. But trades only become official after players pass their physical exams, and once the new league year begins on March 11. And that process led to Baltimore canceling the Crosby trade despite his caliber.

“This decision that the Raiders say that the Ravens have made is an indication that they do not believe [Crosby’s knee recovery] is going to be fine,” Rapoport said while covering the news related to Crosby on The NFL Network. “It is a lot to invest in a pass rusher. It is two first-round picks, it is a historic trade – the first time they have ever traded a first-rounder of any player – and it appears the Ravens are just not comfortable with what they found in the medical exams for Crosby, so it is now off.”

USA Today via Reuters Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The exact details of the failed physical remain unclear, but the issue likely ties back to the knee injury that Crosby suffered during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in October last year. Crosby continued playing through the injury for much of the 2025 season, but the knee problem lingered. Eventually, after consulting doctors about the long-term risks, the Raiders placed him on injured reserve. Crosby reportedly wasn’t happy about being shut down before the final two games of the season.

Nevertheless, the Raiders DE later underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus. Crosby even shared an Instagram post from the hospital, showing himself in a knee brace and announcing that the procedure had gone well. Two months later, though, that same injury appears to have raised red flags during Baltimore’s medical evaluation.

Failed physicals often come down to risk tolerance, and NFL teams must decide whether the potential reward outweighs the medical concerns. In Crosby’s case, the Ravens evidently felt the risk was too high, especially when two first-round picks were on the line. For the Cowboys, that development might have reinforced their hesitation. With injuries already affecting the roster in recent seasons, committing major draft assets to a player like Crosby, who may still be recovering during training camp, could be too big a gamble.

So, at the moment, the Cowboys appear content moving forward with Rashan Gary, even if one of the league’s best pass rushers is suddenly back on the market.