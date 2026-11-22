DaRon Bland’s afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers ended with an unfortunate sequence that the Dallas Cowboys will hope does not define the remainder of his career. While attempting to defend a screen pass late in the first quarter, the cornerback got his ankle caught between an offensive lineman and the ground. He needed assistance getting off the field and never returned to the contest.

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The incident was particularly concerning because Bland had already been dealing with an ankle issue heading into the game. Despite being cleared shortly before kickoff, he suffered an injury to his other ankle, adding another setback to an increasingly frustrating few seasons.

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Now, the Cowboys have officially placed the former All-Pro cornerback on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next four games. With his injury history becoming a recurring concern and his performances falling short of his previous standards, questions are emerging about how much longer he will remain part of Dallas’ plans.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained how Bland sustained the latest injury when addressing reporters after the 46-40 defeat.

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“[It was a] different ankle,” Schottenheimer specified. “He worked out pregame and looked great. They threw the screen [pass] down there for the touchdown, and the O-lineman came out and [Bland] just got [his ankle] caught between him and the ground.”

Bland’s latest IR placement continues a worrying pattern for the 27-year-old. Bland’s availability has been a major concern since his breakthrough 2023 campaign, when he recorded nine interceptions and returned five of them for touchdowns, setting an NFL single-season record. His performances earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, establishing him as one of the league’s premier playmakers at cornerback.

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However, the following seasons have been considerably more difficult. A stress fracture in his left foot during training camp ahead of the 2024 campaign required surgery and limited him to seven games that season. He eventually returned to the lineup, finishing with 41 tackles and five passes defended.

His injury problems continued in 2025. Bland missed two games early in the season because of a right-foot injury before returning to the lineup. He appeared in 12 games, recording six passes defended and one interception, but another issue with his left foot ended his campaign prematurely. The cornerback subsequently underwent another procedure on the same foot in January 2026.

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The repeated injuries had already raised concerns within the organization. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed Bland’s situation following his second consecutive season requiring left-foot surgery.

“I’m not a doctor, but I don’t like that at all,” Jones said. “I don’t like the sound of that. You have to watch feet, relative to the future.”

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Those comments are particularly relevant now that Bland is facing another extended spell on the sidelines. His latest injury involves his ankle rather than the foot problems that disrupted his previous campaigns, but the repeated interruptions have made it difficult for him to establish consistency.

Dallas also has to consider what it is getting from Bland when he is available. Through 10 games in 2026, he recorded 38 tackles and seven passes defended but failed to intercept a pass. According to Reuters, Bland has managed just one interception across his last 29 games, a significant drop from the production that made him an All-Pro in 2023.

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The Cowboys’ investment in Bland makes the situation even more complicated. In August 2025, Dallas signed him to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, demonstrating its commitment to keeping him as a cornerstone of its secondary despite his injury-shortened campaigns.

Meanwhile, Dallas has continued reshaping its defensive backfield. The Cowboys acquired Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 30, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in exchange. His arrival gives the team another starting-caliber option on the outside while Bland works toward recovery.

The defensive situation has also undergone significant changes. Following the 49ers defeat, Dallas handed defensive play-calling responsibilities to Mike Pettine, with Christian Parker retaining his position as defensive coordinator. The Cowboys had surrendered 584 yards in that game, the most ever allowed at AT&T Stadium.

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Bland’s absence therefore comes at a difficult time for a defense already searching for answers. Dallas has elevated Derion Kendrick from its practice squad, but replacing the experience and playmaking ability of a former All-Pro will not be straightforward.

There is also uncertainty over whether Bland will return before the end of the season. The Cowboys have indicated that he could miss the remainder of the campaign, partly because the team has only one designated return spot available, with running back Tyler Goodson considered a strong candidate for it.

Although his latest injury has intensified speculation about his future, Dallas has not announced any decision to move on from Bland. The four-year extension demonstrates the organization’s previous commitment to him, and the IR placement alone does not mean his Cowboys career is finished.

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For now, the former All-Pro faces another recovery process. After three consecutive seasons disrupted by injuries and a significant decline in interceptions, Bland’s immediate priority will be getting healthy. Whether he can rediscover the availability and playmaking ability that made him one of the league’s best cornerbacks in 2023 remains a major question for Dallas.