Cowboys Make Major Dak Prescott Announcement That Puts Tony Romo on Alert

The standings suggested the game was just a formality, but it featured one particular touchdown that would be remembered for a long time. On Christmas night in Washington, it was about making history. By the end of the night, the Dallas Cowboys had a new headline that only further painted a spectacular picture of their quarterback, sitting proudly alongside one of the franchise’s most iconic names.

“Dak Prescott (@dak) reached 30 touchdown passes in 2025 on this play,” the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations X page posted. “It is his fourth season with at least 30 passing touchdowns, tied with Tony Romo for the most such seasons in franchise history.”

The milestone came during a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. Prescott finished the night with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 19 of 37 passes. Dallas scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and jumped out to a 21-3 lead. Washington made it uncomfortable late but ultimately failed to complete the comeback.

“It was huge,” Prescott said. “Not playing for anything, you want to get on top and not give them any hope. … We’ve got to do a better job of finishing.”

Dak Prescott had already crossed the 30-touchdown mark three times before 2025, doing so in 2019, 2021, and 2023 while keeping Dallas firmly in the playoff mix each year. However, with the Cowboys having failed to qualify this season, it marks only the second time Prescott has hit this mark without a postseason berth. Tony Romo himself threw 30 or more touchdown passes in 2007, 2011, 2013, and 2014, cementing his status as one of Dallas’ most productive passers. However, none of those peak years translated into a Super Bowl appearance.

With Dak Prescott now tied with Tony Romo at four 30-touchdown seasons, the Cowboys’ all-time passing crown is officially within reach, putting Romo on alert. Backed by a four-year, $240 million extension signed in September 2024 that locks him in through 2028, Prescott has both the runway and the resources to push past Romo and reshape Dallas’ quarterback record book in the coming years.

The game itself won’t change the season. Both teams were already eliminated. But the record book doesn’t care about context. Prescott now stands shoulder to shoulder with Romo in one of the Cowboys’ most telling quarterback metrics.

Dak Prescott pushes Cowboys to tough division win

With the playoffs long gone, this result mattered less for standings and more for how the season ended. For Dak Prescott, though, it clearly still matters.

Dallas led by 18 early. Washington refused to disappear. When the score tightened to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys answered with their most important drive of the night. A 14-play march drained 7:33 off the clock and ended with a 51-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey. It pushed the lead back to 30-20 and effectively ended the threat. Aubrey also hit from 52 and 42 yards.

“I’ll have some fight back,” Prescott said when asked about possibly sitting out the season finale. “Lot of pride. … I’ve never had, in all of my life, career, a season under .500.”

That pride is what’s fueling his decision. With this win, Dallas improved to 7-8-1. A victory next week against the New York Giants would ensure they finish at .500, and Prescott is eager for that opportunity, even if it comes with some risk.

The Cowboys dominated possession throughout the game, running 87 offensive plays compared to Washington’s 41. They racked up 480 yards and didn’t turn the ball over at all. Still, the game felt like it lingered on. They had a tough time putting it away.

Washington, now 4-12, played short-handed again. Starting quarterback duties fell to Josh Johnson, who went 15-of-23 for 198 yards. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 105 yards and two scores. Center Tyler Biadasz left with a knee injury, adding to a lengthy injury list.

Dallas now pins their hopes on finishing at .500, with a final road date against a struggling Giants squad. One win there, and they salvage a middling season despite the ups and downs.