Cowboys Make Move for LSU WR Amid George Pickens Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas has started evaluating wide receiver prospects ahead of the draft.

An LSU playmaker stood out with his performance at the combine.

The Cowboys may look to add more speed and versatility to their offense.

With George Pickens’ future in Dallas uncertain, the Cowboys aren’t waiting around. Their attention has turned to the NFL Draft, and one specific speedster from LSU is already on their call list. Zavion Thomas, one of the fastest wide receivers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, has already had a virtual meeting with the team as part of their early evaluations.

“WR Zavion Thomas says he had a Zoom interview with the #Cowboys,” reporter Brandon Loree said on X.

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Thomas has emerged as one of the promising wideouts in the 2026 draft class. The LSU standout turned heads in Indianapolis by running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times for a wide receiver at the Combine, a feat that significantly bolstered his draft stock.

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With Christian Parker at the helm after the unit languished this past season, the team addressed several defensive areas. And now, they could attempt to bolster their roster on the other side of the ball through their picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 draft. While wide receiver may not be an immediate priority, uncertainty around Pickens’ status could push them to seek additional depth in April.

During a recent interview with the NFL Draft on SI, Zavion revealed that Jerry Jones had reached out to him. He said it was a virtual Zoom meeting, but it gave Dallas a look at his potential role both on offense and special teams. This past season at LSU, he logged 41 receptions for 488 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While these numbers aren’t exactly explosive, scouts saw plenty of upside in his athletic tools.

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Thomas has the straight-line speed to stretch the field vertically, making him a legitimate deep threat that defenses must respect. Moreover, his knack for creating separation downfield makes him an impressive candidate for teams seeking a field-stretching option. In fact, some experts even believe the player’s running ability can encourage franchises to explore him in different offensive roles.

As for his downside, Thomas has struggled to beat tight-man coverage underneath and to finish catches through contact. And that’s why teams could view him as a developmental receiver who can contribute immediately as a return specialist while he refines his skills as a wideout. Thomas isn’t the only speedster on the Cowboys’ radar; Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. presents a similar athletic profile and is another name to watch as teams jockey for return specialists on Day 3 of the draft.

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Dallas will have to decide if Thomas is worth the gamble when the NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh from April 23-25. Meanwhile, there has been speculation about Pickens’ long-term future, though no trade discussions have been confirmed.

What could Dallas expect from George Pickens’ trade?

After addressing their defensive needs, the Cowboys can finally turn their focus to fortifying the offense. But before it moves forward to add new talent through the draft, it must decide on George Pickens’ future. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on George Pickens while continuing to work toward a long-term deal. And now there have been rumors about his trade. Ideally, Dallas would expect to acquire a first-round pick after parting ways with its star receiver.

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However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the team might even be open to settling with a second-round pick instead. If that happens, the situation between the Philadelphia Eagles and AJ Brown will likely become more awkward than it already is. It’s clear Brown wants out of Philadelphia and is looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

Still, Philly wants nothing less than a first-round pick along with additional compensation for the veteran. Considering Brown’s talent and production when healthy, that valuation is understandable. However, no team has been willing to meet Philadelphia’s asking price. But if the Cowboys pull off moving Pickens in exchange for a second-round pick, Brown’s trade value could take a hit.

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There’s no doubt Brown has more proven seasons on his resume. But George’s younger age and recent performance could make the trade values between them much closer than expected. After some clarity on what Dallas may expect from Pickens’ trade, the next question remains: who could land him? Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the player could go to the New England Patriots.

“According to Ian Rapoport, Pickens won’t report to the Cowboys’ facilities without a new deal after the club franchise-tagged him,” Moton wrote. “To avoid a potential holdout situation, Dallas can ship Pickens off to the New England Patriots, who have been heavily linked to wide receiver A.J. Brown in the rumor mill.”