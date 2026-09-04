Cowboys Make $19M Roster Decision, Hinting at Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have suddenly unlocked serious financial firepower ahead of the 2026 season. By restructuring three key veteran contracts, Dallas freed up over $19 million in cap room, pushing their total available space past the $30 million threshold. That sudden influx of cash has reignited speculation surrounding a long-rumored target: Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

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According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the front office reworked deals for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, cornerback DaRon Bland, and tight end Jake Ferguson. Prior to the adjustments, NFLPA records showed Dallas sitting on roughly $14.2 million. By converting base salaries into signing bonuses—spreading cap hits into future seasons—Dallas now holds the flexibility to absorb a premier veteran contract before the season kicks off.

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ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio immediately connected the financial dots. Crosby carries a $30 million base salary for 2026, aligning almost dollar-for-dollar with the Cowboys’ newly created space.

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“With more than $30 million in 2026 cap space now on hand, the Cowboys have plenty of space to absorb a veteran contract (or two) via trade,” Florio wrote. “Coincidentally, or not, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has a 2026 base salary of $30 million. Just saying.”

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Crosby previously signed a massive three-year contract extension with the Raiders in March 2025 valued at $106.5 million. He carries a massive cap charge of $35.79 million, which consumes roughly 12 percent of the NFL’s $301.2 million maximum cap limit. His dead cap value also currently amounts to slightly more than $64 million. The Cowboys desperately want to acquire the veteran edge rusher despite these massive financial hurdles.

However, executing a trade of this magnitude might not be as easy as clearing cap space. After all, Crosby has consistently shown allegiance to the Raiders.

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Jerry Jones addressed Maxx Crosby as a Raider through and through

Dallas ownership desperately wants to bolster its defensive front following a highly disappointing 2025 campaign. The Cowboys previously submitted three distinct trade offers to Las Vegas to acquire the highly decorated defensive end. The Raiders front office flatly rejected all three proposals to retain their franchise cornerstone. The legendary Dallas owner recently addressed these failed negotiations during a public media availability.

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“We didn’t,” Jerry Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic, after being asked if the Cowboys walked away from a possible Maxx Crosby trade. “We did not walk away. That’s about all there is to say. We understood his injury well. We thought he could help us then. We were surprised by the way that was resolved. To interject anything about what we’re thinking or doing, because he went back to the Raiders, would be a mistake. He’s a Raider.

“If the team is coming along well, then those things stay alive. If all of a sudden you don’t think it’s coming along, then those things don’t stay alive. It’s a good indicator of how good we feel about this team. . . . He’s such a Raider. He’s completely a Raider. He’s happy to be a Raider. Everything in the book. We shouldn’t even be having this kind of discussion.”

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In March, Jones confirmed that he doesn’t anticipate a trade for Crosby anymore. However, that doesn’t mean he’s ruling it out completely.

For Crosby himself, the constant trade talk hasn’t changed anything about his daily approach or his commitment to Las Vegas. But Jones has clearly positioned his front office to make a massive splash before the 2026 season officially kicks off. And it will happen regardless of whether the front office finally completes the transaction for Crosby or not.