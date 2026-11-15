Cowboys Make Quadruple Roster Move Amid Injury Crisis Ahead of 49ers Game

The Cowboys spent Saturday doing serious roster math. Six transactions later, they are still short on healthy bodies. The 4-5 Cowboys host the 7-1 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Before kickoff, Dallas shuffled its running backs, tight ends, defensive line and cornerbacks in one busy afternoon.

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Beat writer for the Cowboys, Tommy Yarrish, reported the news confirmed by the team.

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Tyler Goodson is headed to injured reserve, while outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat is out. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard is back from IR, tight end James Mitchell earns a spot on the active roster, and running back Israel Abanikanda and cornerback Derion Kendrick get the call-up.

The biggest hit is Goodson. He hurt his knee and ankle in the 27-23 win over the Colts, and he will miss at least four games on IR.

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Goodson had a career-high 77 rushing yards in that game. He also handled kick returns, so his absence stings in two places. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not sugarcoat it earlier this week.

“I’m not going to pretend that losing Goody doesn’t affect us,” Schottenheimer said.

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Abanikanda steps into the backup role behind Javonte Williams. The Jets picked him in the fifth round in 2023 out of Pitt, and Dallas signed him to its practice squad last November.

Schottenheimer likes what he sees from the young back.

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“He’s ready to go,” Schottenheimer said. He also pointed to Abanikanda’s explosive speed once he reaches open space.

Mitchell’s promotion comes with a clear reason. Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson is out, and the Cowboys needed another body at the position.

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Schottenheimer said earlier this week that Ferguson would miss “multiple weeks.” Sources, not the team, have reported a sprained MCL and PCL.

Mitchell is not a stranger to this offense. The Lions drafted him in the fifth round in 2022 out of Virginia Tech, and he played for Carolina last year. He has already appeared in the last two games, and he scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone against Arizona.

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Bullard gives the defensive line a veteran presence. The 33-year-old was a third-round pick of the Bears in 2016, and he also played for the Cardinals, Vikings and Saints. Dallas signed him in free agency this year, and he returns after missing time with a calf injury.

Kendrick’s story has a fun twist. The Georgia product grew up in South Carolina as a Cowboys fan and even played for his local Rock Hill Cowboys as a kid.

“Life comes in full circles,” Kendrick said when he joined the team in March.

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He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2022, and he also played in Seattle last season. His former Georgia teammate George Pickens is now on the same roster.

To make room, Dallas waived Wheat. He first joined the team as an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State in 2023 and returned in March after a stint with Detroit.

All of these moves came with one name still missing from the picture. Cornerback Devin Moore remains on IR/DTR and is out, so he will not be available for the secondary on Sunday.

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That leaves the Cowboys leaning on practice-squad help in a spot where they can least afford it.

The Cowboys Defense Is Still Banged Up

The good news is on offense and at linebacker. George Pickens and DeMarvion Overshown are both off the injury report and cleared to play, with Overshown also returning after drawing a costly sideline penalty in street clothes last week.

“Again, I think we try to educate our guys on all kinds of rules and things like that. But at the end of the day, what I’ll say about Demo, right? When he and I talked, I was very clear. He received the message. He understands the seriousness of it. And at the end of the day, got to put the team first. He knows that, and he’s excited to get back out there and play some football,” Schottenheimer said.

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Pickens dealt with a hamstring issue, while Overshown missed time with hamstring and back problems. KaVontae Turpin is also cleared after missing three games with a rib injury.

The secondary is a different story. Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland are both questionable with ankle injuries, and Porter has already missed a game.

Jalen Thompson, another safety, is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and receiver Jonathan Mingo are also out with ankle injuries.

San Francisco has its own list. Mike Evans is out with an Achilles injury, and Trent Williams is among several questionable players.

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It is the kind of week that makes a practice squad feel like a starting lineup. Dallas needs a few of those fill-ins to play as they belong.