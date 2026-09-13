Cowboys’ Malik Davis Suffers Season-Ending Blow After Emergency Hip Surgery

Malik Davis secured a big win after the preseason, securing the RB2 spot behind Javonte Williams. However, with just days left for the Dallas Cowboys to begin their 2026 campaign, Davis delivered tough news to the franchise. For yet another time, the promising running back will have to hit pause.

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Running back Malik Davis had hip surgery on Saturday after getting injured during a practice session on Friday, as reported by Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on X. He was carted off the field on Friday, and the Cowboys put him on injured reserve, ending his redemption journey before it ever began.

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“Very disappointing. Malik’s done everything the right way. He’s such a good person off the field, he works his ass off, he’s come from nowhere to be our No. 2 back, and he’s done it the hard way,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Now unfortunately, I think he’s looking at a pretty serious injury. So disappointed for Malik. Obviously tough for our team, but like anything it’s next man up.”

Although he was given limited reps because second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah were also on the team, Davis impressed in the preseason games. In two preseason games, Davis ran for 68 yards on 12 carries. He also caught a pass for an eight-yard touchdown. His performance truly was surprising, because nobody saw him as RB2 ahead of the preseason.

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Davis led the team in rushing in the preseason opener, and started for the Cowboys in the second preseason game vs. the Arizona Cardinals. He pulled away in the RB2 race afterward, eventually making the final 53-man roster that saw both Mafah and Blue cut.

His absence will also hurt the special teams, where he worked in kickoff return and coverage and punt return and coverage.

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“He came in and did a heck of a job last year when he played, and he can do a lot of different things for you, which is cool because he’s a running back, so he has the speed and the vision, so he can help out if you need him as a returner,” special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen said on Thursday. “But he also can block. He’s tough, and he can really kind of cover in a lot of different spots on kickoff coverage.”

Malik Davis’ journey till here had been remarkably rough. He had been waived five times by the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent, three of which happened last year, which was also when he broke out.

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He was waived in January 2025 after signing a reserve/futures deal, then got waived again in August 2025 after re-signing in the summer, and one more time in November 2025 after getting promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and then got signed again in the same month to the practice squad.

Two moments really changed his trajectory: first, coming on November 27, 2025, when he scored the Cowboys’ longest rushing touchdown of the season at 43 yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs, with Davis saying that he “prayed so hard for these moments,” while also urging others to “keep believing” in themselves.

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The second moment came when Davis posted his first career 100-yard rushing game with 103 yards on 20 carries, in a 30-23 win against the Washington Commanders.

It will hurt fans to see Davis miss the entire season after fighting for the RB2 position this offseason. But the Cowboys have already set another plan for the RB2 role.

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What are the Cowboys up to after Malik Davis got injured for the entire season

With Davis gone, the Cowboys have acted quickly to fill the gap. They have signed Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad.

Abanikanda was drafted by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft in the fifth round, was waived and claimed off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers, before finally signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad this offseason.

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Abanikanda hasn’t played a game since his rookie season, when he made six appearances for the Jets and recorded 22 attempts for 70 yards. The 217-pound bruiser still needs to prove himself and might have the chance to do so this season.

Demarcado is another option for the Cowboys, especially considering that he has a bond with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, as he played under his guidance with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023 to 2025.

There is also the option of Phil Mafah, who remains unsigned. He’s already practiced with the team this offseason, and Davis’ absence reopens the door the Cowboys once shut on him. He has so far worked out for the Green Bay Packers.

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Though the Cowboys still have options, Davis, a franchise-built player who saw the ups and downs of the sport, will be duly missed.