Marshawn Kneeland’s Girlfriend Shares Emotional Message on Life Without Cowboys DE Amid Pregnancy Update

The post follows her ultrasound reveal, confirming a June 2026 due date.

Kneeland died at 24 during his second season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Not every new year starts with a smile and a heart full of happiness. The Dallas Cowboys’ player Marshawn Kneeland’s grieving partner feels the same way following his unexpected passing in November 2025. Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who is pregnant with his child, recently shared a message on social media as she begins a new chapter in the new year without her partner by her side.

Catalina shared on her Instagram story a picture of her and Marshawn Kneeland from the sideline of a Dallas Cowboys game. In the heartfelt photo, she is seen planting a gentle kiss on the defensive end’s cheek. She captioned the story,

“I can’t believe I’m stepping into a new year you’ll never get to see. My heart isn’t ready for that.”

Imago Marshawn Kneeland & Catalina Mancera Credits: Instagram / @lluv_c4ty

A few days ago, Catalina dropped a big update on Instagram by announcing her pregnancy with her late partner. She posted an ultrasound picture of the baby and penned down an emotional message in the caption, revealing it is due in June 2026. Additionally, the ultrasound photo was attached to a note, writing, “Baby Kneeland 2026.” The moment carried added weight following Kneeland’s death.

Marshawn Kneeland died at 24

Born in 2001, Marshawn Kneeland was only 24 and in the second year of his NFL career. He passed away early morning on December 6, 2025, from a self-inflicted gunshot, believed to be a suicide. The evening before his death, the defensive end was seen speeding in his car, which drew the police’s attention.

When the cops found his car, he wasn’t in the vehicle. Following a large-scale police search, his body was recovered in Frisco, Texas. Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, told the officials that he struggled with mental health and sent what read like a final goodbye before his passing. She also added that he was armed in his final moments.

Despite his off-field struggles, the young talent showed great promise in the field and was considered a bright prospect for the Cowboys. He was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and played college football for the University of Michigan before signing his NFL deal. His rookie season was derailed by a knee injury, but he still featured in 11 games.

The defensive end played 7 games this season until his death in Week 9. He scored his only NFL touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on November 3, 2025, which was incidentally only three days before the suicide. His death leaves behind an unfinished promise on the field and a deeply personal legacy off it, one that will now move forward through the life he never got to meet.