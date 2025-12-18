Matt Eberflus Announces Major Position Change as Cowboys DC Addresses Jerry Jones Potentially Firing Him

The Dallas Cowboys are on the brink of elimination from the NFL Playoff race, as they only have a 1% chance to qualify for the postseason. One of the biggest reasons why they find themselves in this situation is their defense, led by Matt Eberflus. The former Chicago Bears head coach has been under fire, especially after the Cowboys suffered a shocking 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the Week 16 clash against the Chargers, Eberflus has decided to make a significant change as he will call the game from the coaches’ booth in the stadium.

ESPN’s Todd Archer confirmed the development as he reported, “Matt Eberflus said he will move to the coaches both from the sideline for the final three games. He said he’s done it before, and the different perspective should help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first time in 17 years that Matt Eberflus will lead the defense from the coaches’ booth, as he last did something similar in 2008 when he was the Cleveland Browns’ linebacker coach. Further, Eberflus’ decision also comes after team owner Jerry Jones raised concerns about the DC.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.