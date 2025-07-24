The Dallas Cowboys nailed their 2025 NFL Draft, earning widespread praise across the league. They struck gold with incredible value picks throughout the weekend. Day 2 became their masterpiece with second-round selection Donovan Ezeiruaku and third-round gem Shavon Revel stealing headlines. Training camp has arrived, giving these rookies their first real shot to prove themselves. The young talent looks ready to make an immediate impact. Ezeiruaku brings pass-rushing skills the defense desperately needs. Revel adds depth to a secondary seeking fresh blood. But while everyone focuses on the new faces, veteran players face uncertain futures. The roster bubble is tighter than ever. Dallas might be preparing for huge changes, one that also includes DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown’s injury devastated the Cowboys’ defense last December. The breakout linebacker was tearing up the field before disaster struck against Cincinnati. His knee exploded – torn ACL, MCL, and PCL all at once. The kind of injury that ends seasons and sometimes careers. But DeMarvion Overshown isn’t your typical player. He’s attacking his rehabilitation with the same intensity that made him a star. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t contain his admiration for the linebacker’s approach. “Attack is the right word. He’s attacked [his rehab] from the beginning. He pushes everybody he’s training with,” Schottenheimer explained. That warrior mentality has kept Overshown engaged despite being sidelined.

League executives, coaches, and scouts still rank him among the top 10 linebackers entering this season. His 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception, and touchdown before the injury proved his elite status. Now he’s using his downtime strategically, spending countless hours with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus learning the system inside and out. The green dot on DeMarvion Overshown’s helmet tells the real story. That radio communication device typically belongs to the defense’s quarterback – the signal caller who directs traffic. With Micah Parsons facing contract disputes, Overshown might be positioning himself as the future leader. Schottenheimer sees the potential brewing, like DC Matt Eberflus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“It’s not just quarterbacks that radio plays in,” Schottenheimer noted. “He can make certain calls: ‘Stud 51,’ whatever. I think that’s the next step. … Now it’s about you can still lead from the sideline, and you can still be the green dot or whatever it is by spending time, and Flus (Matt Eberflus) is all excited about doing that, which I think it’ll be great — not just for their relationship but for D-Mo being locked in to what we’re trying to do defensively.” The timing couldn’t be more interesting.

Micah Parsons and owner Jerry Jones remain locked in contract negotiations. Meanwhile, DeMarvion Overshown studies film, calls plays from the sideline, and prepares for his return. “What’s really cool is you’re gonna see him spending more time with ‘Flus. Can’t practice, but can still learn … including radioing some of the plays in.” Recent medical reports suggest that the timeline remains realistic, giving Cowboys fans hope for their defensive future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeMarvion Overshown’s comeback timeline takes a major step forward

DeMarvion Overshown dropped major news during his Wednesday interview with Dallas sports radio station The Ticket. Seven months into his grueling rehab process, the Cowboys linebacker is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. His latest medical update has shifted his return timeline significantly forward.

The devastating December injury against Cincinnati looked career-threatening at first. Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL all in one brutal play. He was Dallas’s second-leading tackler at the time, with five sacks and an interception already on his resume. Doctors initially painted a grim picture of his recovery prospects. “I’m around month seven of the rehab process,” DeMarvion Overshown explained during the radio interview. “I just started introducing more football stuff as far as cutting and stuff, and I always tell people once you get to that point, it’s only a matter of time. You let the ligaments mature and get back into that football condition and shape.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timeline has dramatically improved since his surgery. Medical professionals initially told him playing within 12 months would be nearly impossible. “When I had my surgery, they said me playing in less than 12 months would almost be impossible and not realistic, but I saw my surgeon the other day and 10 months is looking like that’s the real shot,” DeMarvion Overshown revealed. “We’ll be ready to play then.”

He later confirmed his target return window with even more specificity. “Be looking for 0 to fly around no later than October,” Overshown declared confidently. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports DeMarvion Overshown will likely start the season on the PUP list, missing at least four games. But his accelerated timeline gives Dallas hope that their defensive star returns sooner than anyone expected.