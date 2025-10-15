Matt Eberflus Gets Strong Message From Cowboys Front Office After Jerry Jones Confirms Firing Stance

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense struggled yet again, giving up more than 400 yards to the Carolina Panthers. Naturally, there is some chatter about whether it’s time for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be shown the door. However, the front office doesn’t seem to have lost faith in him.

Sharing his thoughts about Eberflus on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones referred to the DC as an “established coach in this league” and emphasized that the team has “a lot of confidence that he’ll get the job done.”

Well, Eberflus did get the job done against the New York Jets in Week 5. His defensive unit sacked quarterback Justin Fields five times and gave up only 22 points. But then again, the Jets haven’t exactly been the gold standard when it comes to offense.

And let’s not forget they even allowed a Russell Wilson-led New York Giants to score 37 points against them in Week 2. Missed calls in both the run and pass games have led to 49 explosive plays allowed this season. This is the second-most in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins’ (50).

Additionally, according to Stathead, the Cowboys’ defense has already surrendered 2,470 yards in just six games this season, the worst start in franchise history. It’s even 10 yards more than what the squad allowed during the same stretch in 2020, a year remembered for its defensive struggles (they were led by coordinator Mike Nolan, and the team finished with a 6-10 win-loss record).

Despite all these disastrous numbers, however, Jones’s faith in his DC has found its echo in the head coach, too.

“Matt Eberflus is a damn good football coach,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday. “We have to perform better. But I’ve been him, so part of me being in (the defensive meeting room) is to help as an asset, to tell him, ‘I believe in him. I understand what he’s going through.’ It sucks. It’s no fun. We’re gonna ride this thing out.”

As for owner Jerry Jones, he, too, had a few things to say about all the speculation going around.

What does Jerry Jones think about Matt Eberflus amid Cowboys’ defensive struggles?

Jones has also expressed his complete faith in Eberflus. And his words come from experience.

Before his stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, Eberflus was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-17 and worked closely with defensive coordinator Rod Marinneli.

After the Bears fired him midseason, the Cowboys owner took the opportunity to have the coach back with the team.

“I jumped at it when I saw we had a chance to get him, I still feel as strongly as I did the day we brought him in here,” he said during 105.3 The Fan. “These things that we’re dealing with here are not one, two major things. They’re a lot of little things that you can address and get right. You can adjust the nuances of them… there’s a lot of ways to win football games, and Flus is dealing with nuances there that we can adjust and change. And you do adjust, and you do change, and there will be that.”

All in all, it’s quite evident that the Cowboys are happy being patient with Eberflus. But now the question is: For how long?