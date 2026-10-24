“Messed Up”: Cowboys Legend Unhappy With Brian Schottenheimer for Publicly Criticizing George Pickens

Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Schottenheimer couldn’t help but point out where George Pickens is lacking. Some say the WR needs that public criticism, while some say Schottenheimer could have handled it better. Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant is among the former group.

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“At the end of the day..Pickens is still human,” he wrote on X, replying to a comment from former ESPN reporter Ed Werder, who believed Schottenheimer was right. “He has emotions. The Cowboys only go to him in notable, critical situations and rely on him to make a play..all because of his contract,” Bryant wrote. “The psychology behind it is what’s messed up, and it doesn’t work in his favor when the world thinks he doesn’t care… let’s really talk about it.”

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Pickens has been accused by fans of not showing enough effort in games. Schottenheimer said that the WR needs to “understand that he impacts us in the running game as well … picking up safeties and blocking corners, just like Javonte [Williams] does, picking up blitzes so he can catch balls.”

“That’s part of the team-first mindset, and GP does understand that. When he’s going, they’re going to play soft inside. When he’s not going then the safeties get pretty good runs at our backs. And that’s got to improve.”

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Technically, the HC is not wrong. Dallas has been struggling to make big plays, which happens with effective blocking, allowing playmakers to travel deeper in the field.

Pickens sits second among Dallas pass-catchers with 52 targets and 428 receiving yards. He is averaging 71.3 yards per game, and his longest pass caught was for 53 yards. It is the longest pass recorded for the Cowboys so far this season. He is involved in the offense, but many also argue that he isn’t being involved enough.

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CeeDee Lamb, who is leading the WR room this season, has recorded 69 targets compared to Pickens’ 52.

“GP is one of those guys where I don’t ever see him really affected in terms of you know the emotion,” Schottenheimer said, taking a neutral stance on this matter. “Does he get the ball? Does he not get the ball? If these guys play a lot of snaps, I think part of it is us rotating those guys through.”

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Pickens remains an extremely valuable player for the Cowboys, which is perhaps why Schottenheimer tried to urge him to do better. Last season, he racked up 1,429 receiving yards and helped Dak Prescott finish among the Top 5 QBs despite Dallas tumbling to a 7-9-1 finish. The WR had the third-most receiving yards last year.

There is, of course, the George Pickens’ contract situation. Franchise-tagged for this season, there was a lot of uproar over the Cowboys refusing to give him an extension earlier this year. Pickens did not admit to any bad blood or disappointment at not having a contract, and was committed to helping the team succeed.

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However, along with the defense, the Cowboys’ offense has also been underwhelming so far into this season.

For what it’s worth, Pickens isn’t too unhappy with what Schottenheimer said.

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“I’m doing what they’re telling me to do,” he told the press. “So, [keep] doing what they tell me to do.”

“I feel like if you narrow the comments down, you’re talking about the team. So most definitely, I feel like as a team, just keep improving.”

The Dallas Cowboys’ remaining run into the season has become a lot tougher, now standing at 2-4. Perhaps they can take advantage of a weakened Philadelphia to get their third win of the season. But will George Pickens deliver what is expected of him? We will have to wait and watch.