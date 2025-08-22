Micah Parsons’ Brother Accuses Jerry Jones of Holding Him Hostage in Contract Dispute

“I am the cat that writes the check,” Jerry Jones told Michael Irvin on Thursday while discussing how DE Micah Parsons’ contract situation was still in limbo. The issue dates back to April when the Cowboys made an offer, which, according to Jones, “would’ve made him the highest-paid guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL.”

The team owner blamed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, for the deal not finalizing. The initial conversation had happened between Parsons and Jones, and when the latter decided to send Mulugheta the deal, Mulugheta allegedly wanted to negotiate further. That surprised the team owner, who had already concluded the talks with his player. Things stalled, and the 26-year-old athlete soon made a trade request. Publicly.

For months, there have been no negotiations between the two sides. Jones opined that it was his job to write the check and Parsons’ job to play football. So, what was the least important part of the equation? Mulugheta. That’s what the owner believes. But Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., doesn’t agree. He took to X and wrote in his latest tweet: “Jerry holds the upper hand but the agent is doing his job the market says at 26 he should be making more than watt and Myles who are 30 lol simple math Jerry just tryna hold Micah to a number they discussed. At some point you just have to wanna get the deal done.”

Terrence Parsons Jr. seems to be referencing what Jones said in Oxnard, California, during the team’s training camp. While discussing Parsons’ contract situation, the 82-year-old stated that he guaranteed almost $200 million. Currently, the Browns’ Myles Garrett has the highest guarantee for a non-QB at $123.5 million, and in second place is the 49ers’ Nick Bosa with $119.9 million, and next, the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase with $112 million. If that’s the case, I wonder why Jones won’t send the offer to Parsons’ agent.

Remember the initial offer Dallas made to the DE? Well, Mulugheta was not involved in it, whereas Parsons had shared the sentiment that he wanted his agent involved. However, Jones only referred back to his tendency to make deals directly with the players. That said, it might not be right to blame only Jones for the contract situation. Here’s why.

Earlier this month, Mulugheta was interviewed by Bobby Belt of ‘105.3 The Fan’, and from that discussion, it was apparent that the agent wasn’t being proactive in closing a deal. He reached out to the Dallas Cowboys just twice in 18 months. Contacting the front office just once in 2025 sounds almost negligent, especially if he is looking to crack a big deal.

Regardless, we will have to wait and see what happens. Parsons is still playing on the final year of his rookie deal. The Cowboys can franchise tag him over the next two years. But going back to Terrence Parsons Jr., this isn’t the first time he has made a post supporting his brother. Earlier this month, he jumped into the online conversation, making it clear fans shouldn’t believe every rumor they hear.

“Bro, I can’t be telling my bros’ business, bros’ business lol I have to be careful what I say, lol. The only thing yall needed to take from what I said was ‘IF MICAH DIDN’T SAY ITS NOT REAL BECAUSE MICAH GONNA TELL YOU HE DONT HOLD HIS TONGUE FOR NOBODY’ always been that way.” That’s family standing tall and firm.

Yet, from Jones’ recent discussion with Michael Irvin, it looks like he believes the ball is in Parsons and Mulugheta’s court. They might have to make a decision soon because the Cowboys are ready to move forward. “We’ve got this resolved in my mind for the Dallas Cowboys,” Jerry Jones said. What do you think is going to happen?