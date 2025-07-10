Micah Parson’s Brother Announces Contract Deadline After Agent Sent Contract Demand to Jerry Jones

The clock reads contract-o’clock in Dallas, and this time the headlines spotlight 26-year-old star DE Micah Parsons. Yet the Cowboys‘ front office shows no urgency to strike a deal. As training camp looms, the All-Pro edge rusher’s demand for an extension hangs in the air, unanswered. Despite predictions that Parsons will soon command one of the richest defensive contracts in NFL history, negotiations remain stagnant.

“So, this is kind of a relaxed situation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler observed, his words masking the tension simmering beneath the surface. With every passing day, the pressure mounts—will Dallas secure its superstar, or risk letting frustration fester? Even though the countdown for the season is on, not everyone feels the pressure the same way. But the laid-back attitude can’t really compete with the clicking timer. At least, that’s what Micah Parsons’ brother believes. He gave fans a different view.

In a video interview posted on YouTube by CowboysFirst, Terrence Parsons Jr. shared his take on the situation. “I think it’ll get done before the end of the season,” he said. His statement suggests talks are progressing behind the scenes and a deal will be finalized sooner or later to keep Micah in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Parsons (@_micahparsons11) Expand Post

AD

The Cowboys are heading into training camp at Ford Center from July 22 through August 8. That leads straight into their preseason game against the Rams on August 9. As camp approaches, the tension builds. Micah Parsons is pushing for a new contract. He is projected to surpass Myles Garrett’s (brief non-QB record) $40 million annual salary. Garrett currently holds the top pass-rusher deal in the league in a history-breaking deal with the Browns.

But things are done differently in Dallas. They had already picked up Parsons’ fifth-year option. They control his rights through 2025. But the linebacker is only set to make $24 million. That number is far below what many believe he is worth. In fact, Parsons earned just $3 million last season—a shockingly low figure for arguably football’s most dominant defensive force. “$3 million is unacceptable for Micah Parsons,” Mike Florio had declared, echoing the disbelief around a salary that fails to match his game-wrecking impact.

Despite stalled contract talks that could make him the NFL’s highest-paid defender, Micah Parsons demonstrates unwavering devotion by attending the OTAs. With Parsons demanding a top-tier payday, the back-and-forth battle is being fought between the agents and the front office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Micah Parsons’ contract battle

Terrence Parsons Jr. gave fans a rare look at how the muddy NFL contract talks really unfold. In his interview, he explained why the back-and-forth between owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons’ agents has dragged on for a couple of months. When asked about the delay, TP said, “From my understanding, I’m pretty sure the agent already gave him a number. So it’s like. Now it’s up to y’all. You know, I mean y’all know what the number is. I know what the price tag is now. You know, I mean y’all got to get back to us.”

That quote sparked fan speculation. Did Micah ask for $50 million a season? Some think the number might be that high. That could be why Jerry Jones is pausing. But it is not a matter of being out of money. The Cowboys hold a $279.2 million salary cap for the 2025 season. After all financial commitments, they still have over $32 million in cap space to work with. Previous speculation has centered on Parsons wanting a shorter contract, with Dallas wanting to lock him down for the long term.

TP addressed the cap issue as well. “You know I’m saying we can afford it, and if you’re looking at. If he signs five or plus years, you know, I mean, that’s a still that’s a steal,” he said. As mentioned, Micah is entering the final year of his extended rookie contract and is due $24 million. TP believes Dallas can stretch the deal smartly. “You know, I mean if you’re thinking about it that way, because of the way you can move the money around and actually be able. To keep his cap number low to be able to still be able to uh, sign more guys and add more talent.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, fans are left waiting for Jerry’s move. Will he crack open the checkbook to keep his star defender happy? Or will the Cowboys search for a new face of the defense? The clock is ticking. Parsons has made his mark on the field. Now the front office must decide how much that production is worth.